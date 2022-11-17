Read full article on original website
Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent
The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Buchanan County Fair Announces 2023 Roots & Boots Tour Concert
The Buchanan County Fair is bringing 90’s country to their 2023 fair. The fair announced on Friday morning that the Roots & Boots Tour – featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – will perform at the Buchanan County Fair on Thursday night, July 6th. Tickets...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
All about Scouts
Bobbi Jo Franzen from Cub Scouts Pack 35 is here to talk about scouting!
Ag Informer – Clayton Co. Beef Royalty: The Princess
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2023 Beef Princess: Alyssa Kleinlein of Strawberry Point. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Tuesday, 11/22. Bobby F...
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Linn County Non-Profits Can Apply for Witwer Trust Grants
Linn County non-profits can apply for grants through the Witwer Trust Grant Program. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for the fiscal year 2023. Eligible non-profit organizations in Linn County may apply for grant funding for projects that benefit Linn County residents. The online application, eligibility...
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Child Dies in Jones County House Fire
A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
