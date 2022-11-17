ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent

The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
MAQUOKETA, IA
K92.3

UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish

In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday. The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Clayton Co. Beef Royalty: The Princess

Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2023 Beef Princess: Alyssa Kleinlein of Strawberry Point. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Tuesday, 11/22. Bobby F...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Names Released in Farley Road Accident

Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
FARLEY, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Linn County Non-Profits Can Apply for Witwer Trust Grants

Linn County non-profits can apply for grants through the Witwer Trust Grant Program. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for the fiscal year 2023. Eligible non-profit organizations in Linn County may apply for grant funding for projects that benefit Linn County residents. The online application, eligibility...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Child Dies in Jones County House Fire

A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
JONES COUNTY, IA

