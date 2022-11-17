ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Georgia’s Most Sung About City

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there's no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Georgia's beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Bet Georgia recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Georgia, and Atlanta came in at the top of the list.

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Georgia:

  1. Atlanta: 6,816 lyrics
  2. Columbus: 1,352 lyrics
  3. Savannah: 675 lyrics
  4. Athens: 455 lyrics
  5. Macon: 453 lyrics
  6. Augusta: 306 lyrics
  7. Roswell: 146 lyrics
  8. Johns Creek: 81lyrics
  9. Sandy Spring: 52 lyrics
  10. South Fulton: 17 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Georgia is "Devil Went Down to Georgia" by the Charlie Daniels Band . "'Devil Went Down to Georgia' might be one of the all-time country classics, thanks to the impressive fiddling, rapid-fire wordplay, and toe-tapping melody," according to Stacker . "The image of the devil crouched on a hickory stump, playing the fiddle so fast that fire shoots out his fingertips is hard to get out of in your mind."

