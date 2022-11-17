Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3 Billion
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, along with its linked businesses, owes its 50 biggest unsecured creditors a total of $3.1 billion, according to court documents. FTX and its linked entities owe its 50 biggest creditors over $3 billion. The case may involve more than one million creditors, according to FTX's lawyer.
Investopedia
What Is XRP?
XRP is a cryptocurrency and the native token used by Ripple. Like other cryptocurrencies in the marketplace, XRP has a currency code similar to Ether (ETH) of Ethereum. In 2012, the team behind Ripple launched the XRP ledger, which included XRP, which would serve as the native token. The creation of XRP primarily enhances global financial transfers and the exchange of several currencies.
Investopedia
JPMorgan Registers Trademark For Crypto Wallet
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) registered a trademark for cryptocurrency wallets. America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), officially registered a trademark for cryptocurrency wallets. JPMorgan is focusing on offering crypto payment services, including crypto payment processing, virtual checking account, and more. Even though CEO Jamie Dimon believes...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of November 21
Barring a few exceptions, which we detail below, the crypto market continues to drop. Bitcoin briefly fell below the $16,000 mark, leaving investors anxious. The past few days have revealed more of the financial mismanagement at FTX, consequently keeping investors away from centralized exchanges. This week we examine ApeCoin (APE),...
8 Ways To Get Free Money from the Government Before the Holidays
The 2022 holiday season will be a lean one for millions of Americans who have enough on their financial plates just dealing with skyrocketing inflation. One option is to cut back on spending. Another...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Roku has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.
Investopedia
What Financial Advisors are Telling Their Clients Today
November's burst of buying in the stock market slowed last week, as all of the major averages posted losses, but nothing too dramatic. The Dow ended about 0.1% lower—basically flat. The S&P lost less than 1% for the week, while the Nasdaq ended 1.5% lower. All three indexes are still positive for the month, and well off those October lows. But steeper inversions in the U.S. Treasury market are warning of tough times ahead. The full U.S. yield curve inverted last week, with the one-month Treasury bill yield rising above the 30-year Treasury bond yield. The last two times that happened: August to September of 2019—which was followed by a recession beginning in March of 2020, and August 2006 to August 2007—which was followed by a recession that started in January 2008.
US stocks rise, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market.
Investopedia
Zoom Net Income Plummets, Forecast Trails Estimates
Zoom topped third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates with adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share. Zoom's net income plummeted as expenses and stock compensation costs soared. The company's outlook for the fourth quarter trails estimates as Zoom projected year-over-year revenue growth below 3%. Zoom's CEO cited "a challenging macroeconomic environment" and...
Investopedia
Q4 2023 Earnings Estimates Begin to Fall
With most of the S&P 500 companies having reported third quarter earnings, analysts are now training their sights on fourth quarter profits and 2023 expectations. Companies accounting for roughly 90% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization have reported so far, with third quarter earnings beating analyst expectations by about 3%, a relatively low figure. Now analysts are projecting that fourth quarter earnings will decline for the first time in two years as rising interest rates and slowing growth dampen the outlook for profits.
Investopedia
US Wages May Rise at Fastest Pace in 15 years in 2023
U.S. wages may climb 4.6% in 2023, the fastest increase in 15 years, as employers catch up with accelerating inflation and fight to retain their workers amid a stubbornly tight labor market. A study published Thursday by Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that included 1,550 companies across various...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 21, 2022: Rates dip
Thirty-year mortgage rates dipped Friday by almost a tenth of a point, taking the flagship average further below 7%. After flirting again Thursday with the 7% threshold, 30-year mortgage rates receded Friday. Subtracting eight basis points, the 30-year average is currently down to 6.86%, which is almost three-quarters of a percentage point under last month's 20-year high of 7.58%.
