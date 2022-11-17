Read full article on original website
Related
Drafthouse Films Unveils Clip for ‘NR. 10‘ by ’Borgman’ Director Alex van Warmerdam (EXCLUSIVE)
Drafthouse Films has unveiled the clip for “NR. 10,” the anticipated next film of Alex van Warmerdam, the bold Dutch director best known for “Borgman.” Van Warmerdam’s 10th feature, the film is a maze-like thriller telling the story of Günter, a theater actor who was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods with no memory as a child. Years later, a man approaches Günter on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear. He begins to experience visions from his fractured past that reveal a dark secret, threatening what he thinks he knows...
Jess Gonchor (‘White Noise’ production designer): The film’s pivotal 1980s supermarket was ‘the longest set I’ve ever worked on’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from...
Comments / 0