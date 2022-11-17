Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings
A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
waynedailynews.com
Single Vehicle Crash Results In Fatality Of Norfolk Man
BATTLE CREEK – A weekend fatality was reported in northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, Norfolk dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Avenue on 834th Road. The...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in hunting incident near Yutan
YUTAN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was reportedly accidently shot in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Officials said the victim is a 22-year-old man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to both of his hands.
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
News Channel Nebraska
Motor vehicle crash leaves one dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury accident involving two vehicles. According to officials, the initial investigation showed that around 4:30, a silver Toyota Prius was westbound on Nebraska Parkway when it attempted to turn southbound on S. 33rd street.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
norfolkneradio.com
Sunday morning traffic stop leads to arrest of Madison man
A routine traffic stop in Norfolk early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man. According to Captain Mike, Bauer, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. The officer had contact...
News Channel Nebraska
Joe Rico, 93, Nebr. City
Joe Rico, age 93 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday morning; November 19, 2022 at the Holmes Lake Rehab and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Ruben Joe Rico was born on August 29, 1929 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Brauilo and Goldie M. (Spidell) Rico. He attended school in Nebraska City.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Pursuit in York County ends in deadly crash
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning, afternoon highs only around 30 degrees. Nebraska efforts to ease worker...
klkntv.com
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
Comments / 3