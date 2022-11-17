Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Baltimore Retail Center Near Johns Hopkins Hospital Trades for $7M
A private local investor has acquired Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot, fully occupied retail center in Baltimore, for $6.5 million. The sellers were a joint venture between Burley Church and Pinefield South-Kodiak, which acquired the property in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. At that time, the center was anchored by Save A Lot, which vacated in 2020, allowing the owners to divide the space for two junior anchors — Dollar General Plus and Citi Trends — which came in earlier this year.
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
"Devastating": Price Rite supermarket closing in southwest Baltimore
One of the only supermarkets in southwest Baltimore is closing, leaving residents shocked and scrambling to find a solution.
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New solutions to an old issue: Transitioning squeegee workers off streets
The issue may not be new, but the solutions are. Baltimore has a roadmap for how it wants to transition squeegee workers off the corners and into the city's workforce. 11 TV Hill speaks with members of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative about the conversations that led to this plan's creation and what's yet to come.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Baltimore County names interim police chief to replace outgoing Hyatt
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday named an interim replacement for outgoing police chief Melissa Hyatt.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
WBOC
One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire
PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
foxbaltimore.com
Increasing food prices may make some rethink Thanksgiving dinner: Cook it or dine out?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With Thanksgiving less than one week away, the cost of getting a traditional meal might be holding some back. According to the USDA, the price per pound of an 8 to 16-pound turkey is $1.99. They say that is up $1.15 from 2021. The following are...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
