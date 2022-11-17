LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO