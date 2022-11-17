ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Commercial Observer

Baltimore Retail Center Near Johns Hopkins Hospital Trades for $7M

A private local investor has acquired Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot, fully occupied retail center in Baltimore, for $6.5 million. The sellers were a joint venture between Burley Church and Pinefield South-Kodiak, which acquired the property in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. At that time, the center was anchored by Save A Lot, which vacated in 2020, allowing the owners to divide the space for two junior anchors — Dollar General Plus and Citi Trends — which came in earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
EASTON, MD
WBOC

One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire

PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
PRESTON, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
whatsupmag.com

Shantytowns of Kent Narrows

A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD

