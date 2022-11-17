ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
tigerdroppings.com

Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn

Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
247Sports

Unlikely Iron Bowl heroes: Quarterback Mailon Kent, 1963

Each day this week, we will have a story about an unlikely hero in the Iron Bowl. Today it’s quarterback Mailon Kent who came off the bench to help Auburn beat Alabama 10-8 in 1963. The 1963 season had been lots of fun for Auburn. The Tigers were 8-1...
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl

Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
AL.com

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′

Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
WSFA

Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $445,999

Not only does the Endsleigh have an impressive great room, it also includes a spacious kitchen with its own convenient breakfast area. The beautiful granite countertops and gleaming cabinets complete the sophisticated look, while the large island in the middle provides room for preparation and entertaining as it is open to the great room. This floor plan features a foyer entrance and flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office space. The huge master bedroom is located accessibly on the first floor where it connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. A two car garage completes the first floor. Up the staircase to the second floor there is a common area loft that could be used as a sitting or playroom. Bedrooms two, three, and four include huge walk in closets, while the fifth bedroom still has a large closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and more. Two full bathrooms complete the second floor.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Significant Lane Kiffin Rumor

Is Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss coming to an end?. According to reports and speculation and rumors, the Auburn Tigers have Kiffin as their No. 1 head coaching target. Kiffin and his Rebels team had a tough Saturday, losing to Arkansas, 42-27. Following the game, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn rumors.
WSFA

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
