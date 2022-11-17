Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
tigerdroppings.com
Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn
Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
247Sports
Unlikely Iron Bowl heroes: Quarterback Mailon Kent, 1963
Each day this week, we will have a story about an unlikely hero in the Iron Bowl. Today it’s quarterback Mailon Kent who came off the bench to help Auburn beat Alabama 10-8 in 1963. The 1963 season had been lots of fun for Auburn. The Tigers were 8-1...
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl
Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′
Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $445,999
Not only does the Endsleigh have an impressive great room, it also includes a spacious kitchen with its own convenient breakfast area. The beautiful granite countertops and gleaming cabinets complete the sophisticated look, while the large island in the middle provides room for preparation and entertaining as it is open to the great room. This floor plan features a foyer entrance and flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office space. The huge master bedroom is located accessibly on the first floor where it connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. A two car garage completes the first floor. Up the staircase to the second floor there is a common area loft that could be used as a sitting or playroom. Bedrooms two, three, and four include huge walk in closets, while the fifth bedroom still has a large closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and more. Two full bathrooms complete the second floor.
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
Football World Reacts To Significant Lane Kiffin Rumor
Is Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss coming to an end?. According to reports and speculation and rumors, the Auburn Tigers have Kiffin as their No. 1 head coaching target. Kiffin and his Rebels team had a tough Saturday, losing to Arkansas, 42-27. Following the game, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn rumors.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
