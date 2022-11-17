ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons are 3.5-point favorites over the Bears in Week 11

By Deen Worley
 5 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons suffered an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night, dropping the team to second place in the NFC South as a result.

After a long week, the Falcons finally have a chance to get that bad taste out of their mouth when the Chicago Bears come to town in Week 11. The Bears are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions in which they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead.

Despite quarterback Justin Fields‘ impressive play, Chicago has managed to win just one game since the end of September. Somebody has to win on Sunday, though, and oddsmakers are giving the Falcons the edge. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in Week 11, with a money line of -170.

The Falcons may be favored, but their performance over the last two weeks hasn’t been encouraging. Fans are calling for a quarterback change after Marcus Mariota’s abysmal game on Thursday night, and the defense has been severely banged up in the secondary.

On the plus side, cornerback A.J. Terrell returned to practice on Wednesday and could play on Sunday for the first time since Week 7.

