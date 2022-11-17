Read full article on original website
Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Texas Tech
Sitting at 4-6 heading into a senior night primetime date with Texas Tech, the Cyclones would need to win both of their final two games in order to make it to a bowl game. Surely against a Texas Tech team allowing almost 30 points per game this season the offense could put some points on the board and get a much-needed win near the end of the season... right?
Iowa State Loses to Texas Tech
Iowa State dropped another home loss, this one coming to Texas Tech by a final score of 14-10. There isn’t much to say about this loss. About this season. About the offense. About doing the little things right. If you asked me to sum up those areas in one word, it would be “pathetic”.
From The Other Cyde - ISU Softball Player Angelina Allen Interview, Her Journey to ISU, Being a Team Captain as a Sophomore, Best Thanksgiving Food Draft, and Cyclones of the Week
Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State Softball Player Angelina Allen to talk about how she ended up at Iowa State, what it means for her and her teammates for her to be a team captain, we draft our favorite Thanksgiving foods, and we close out the show with our Cyclones of the Week and a random phone-a-friend with a surprise teammate of Lea’s.
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Columbia
Iowa State passed its first test of the season, beating UNI 88-85 in Cedar Falls. The Cyclones survived a 15-0 Panther run in the 4th quarter. Ashley Joens poured in 26 points on 9-18 shooting, including 6-13 from long range. She also grabbed 9 rebounds. Stephanie Soares proved that she is a threat, scoring 23 points on 9-11 shooting while hitting every three-pointer she shot (three attempts). Emily Ryan added 14 points and 5 assists, Denae Fritz had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Lexi Donarski rounded things out with 10 points and 6 assists.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
Arrest made in central Iowa bank robbery
Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.
