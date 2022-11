BOONE, Iowa—Some 2200 Mediacom customers in Boone were impacted by a construction accident that severed Mediacom’s fiber service on the east side of the city. According to Mediacom, the company’s network operations center saw that modems for Mediacom Internet customers in Boone switched to inactive at 10:30 Monday morning. Responding personnel located the fiber cut, caused by road work near Quartz Avenue and 200th Street, the extension of the Industrial Park Road to Highway 17.

BOONE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO