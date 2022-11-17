Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-Born Olympian Jim Thorpe Remembered For Native American Month
This month, the nation celebrates Native American Heritage, honoring the history, traditions and contributions of the first people to inhabit this land. Perhaps the most famous indigenous person of the modern era is one of Oklahoma's Own, the great athlete Jim Thorpe, who is now regaining much-deserved recognition. James Brown...
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage
Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving
The Oklahoma Poison Control Center wants to remind everyone to keep medications and household cleaners locked up when hosting guests for the holidays. According to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center, those who have guests over this holiday season should make sure to offer them a safe place to store medication. Officials also advise keeping cleaning products locked in a secure cabinet.
