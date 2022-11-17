Read full article on original website
Related
Save Big on BLUETTI's Mega-Capacity Power Stations During this Extended Black Friday Sale
Portable, reliable energy storage – whether for emergency home backup power, extended time off the grid or charging devices on the go – is essential in today's world. BLUETTI puts its decade-plus of experience in the industry to use in a wide array of indoor and outdoor green-energy power solutions. And if you're in the market for plenty of portable power at a fantastic price, the brand's Black Friday event is a must-shop.
These Stylish Prints Make an Excellent Holiday Gift, Especially On Sale
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. If you're looking for a stylish gift for a loved one but don't want to risk copping the wrong size sweater or a pair of sneakers theyhaven't been eyeballing all year, a framed print is an excellent option. One of the best places on the web to find something like this is Sonic Editions. Going strong for over 10 years, the site has amassed a huge selection of fine art photography, working with legendary photographers and archives to provide one of the most comprehensive lifestyle print selections we've ever seen. Right now, you can snag 10 percent off sitewide with the code 10blackfriday22, giving you the rare opportunity to save on high-quality prints that are already quite affordable, given their place in the art world.
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. If you've been wanting to add a Field Company skillet to your cookware arsenal but haven't been able to stomach the price, now is your chance to score one for 30 percent off the regular price, courtesy of the brand's Black Friday sale. No, these aren't blemished Factory Seconds, either — they're all brand-spanking-new, factory-approved skillets, griddles, Dutch ovens and more. That makes this one of the best chances you'll ever have to score some of the best cast-iron cookware around.
Schoolhouse's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Something for Everyone on Your List
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Gifting can be a difficult task, and sometimes you just need to shop until you find the right thing. Schoolhouse is one of those brands that offers well-made, gift-worthy items across a variety of categories, from beautifully-made furniture to timeless decor and even 2023 Stendig Calendars, the perfect gift for anyone and everyone in your life. And right now, the retailer is holding its biggest sale of the year, featuring 20 percent off sitewide and up to 60 percent off sale items, so you can get your gifting done on a budget.
Patagonia Black Hole vs. Away F.A.R.: Which Travel Bag Is Better?
These days, backpacks can't afford to be single-minded. The best backpacks can carry textbooks to class, sneakers and T-shirts to the gym, a laptop and the necessary tech to an office, toiletries and other essentials onto a train or plane, or a few changes of clothes on a short camping trip. In other words, they need to do it all and seamlessly.
50% Off a Denim Quilt Built for Cabins, Camping and Cozy Living
What do you get when you mix plush fleece with durable denim? A great, cold-weather quilt. Denim might not be the first material you think of when you’re imagining the coziest of cabin decor, but this new winter favorite will easily convince you. Woven from breathable cotton, durable Cordura and stretchy Coolmax, this standout quilt is a great piece to gift or toss across your favorite couch. Added insulation helps the quilt keep fans extra cozy around the campfire, while faux leather handles ensure ease of storage and transport from couch to campfire. For a limited time, bring the Stoic Denim Single Quilt home for 50 percent off at Backcountry: scoop it up for just $40 and let the #cabinvibes commence.
All the Gear You Need for a Cozy Weekend at the Cabin
The arrival of cold weather doesn't mean the end of adventuring outdoors, it just means it's time to find some quality and durable gear to help you stay warm—and cozy—doing what you love outside. Take for instance Huckberry's Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot, the perfect packable shoe for staying comfortable on the couch indoors and by the campfire outside. Or look at the Firelight Flask from High Camp, which will keep your beloved coffee warm while you hit the trail, or grab a shovel to take care of last night's snowfall. The point is, Huckberry has the gear you need to stay warm and adventuring all winter long. We have rounded up the ultimate comfort kit for those whose who want to make the most of the cold months and be damn cozy doing it.
The Ultimate Packing List for Travel Essentials
Whether you’re trying to stay comfortable on a long layover or staying entertained in flight, quality gear makes all the difference during travel. Take it from Matt Sayles, who travels all around the globe as a professional photographer. From nightmare travel delays, impossible connections, lost luggage and gear, Matt has seen it all during his time on the road. So we asked him to help put together a tried and tested list of gear essentials that will help ensure you look good and stay comfortable, no matter what you run into during your holiday travels.
The Best Lounge Chairs for Kicking Back
There are many pieces of furniture that go into creating a living room that’s actually suitable for living. First and foremost is a great sofa, which forms the centerpiece of any salon (pardon my french). Next, you’ll want a stand or media console for your TV, a coffee table and maybe some end tables for setting down drinks and books, pieces of decor to make it feel like home and, naturally, some places to sit that aren’t your couch. There are plenty of options for these alternative seating options — accent chairs, armchairs, recliners — but for our money, there’s nothing that beats a classic lounge chair.
Expert-Level Packing Essentials for Holiday Travel
When your job involves frequent travel, you become a travel pro without even realizing it. Unexpected flight changes no longer phase you and you even seem to develop an acquired taste for airplane food. Know-how is only part of the equation, what you pack is just as critical – the essential gear we travel with can boost well-being, calm and relaxation in some truly stressful situations.
1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold—Snag It For Less Right Now
If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. What’s better than that? The fact that the product is already 25 percent off with the code BF25 for the brand’s Black Friday promo (which extends across the entire site). Not all toners...
Gozney Dome Review: the Best Home Pizza Oven You Can Buy
Gozney's commercial live-fire pizza ovens deliver the quintessential high heat needed to turn out Neapolitan-style pizzas all day long. But, the brand is perhaps best known for shrinking their restaurant oven designs into something the size of a futuristic mailbox — dubbed the Roccbox — for people to craft high-quality pizzas at home.
Stylish, Modern Gifts for the Frequent Traveler
Traveling often sounds a lot more glamorous than it is in reality – between traffic, jet lag and dirty laundry, there's typically a lot of idleness and work involved. But, no matter how many time zones you hit in one go, life on the road shouldn't mean sacrificing looking and feeling good. To that end, these curated gift picks are specifically for constant travelers who know failing to prepare is preparing to fail: essentials to keep on-the-go folks looking and smelling fresh no matter where you wake up.
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Stoic Denim Quilt. Up to 50% Off. What do you get...
8 Elegant Timepiece Pairings for You and Yours
At times, the hardest part of holiday shopping is not shopping for yourself. That won't be the case this year thanks to these couple-worthy watch pairings. Founded in 1832, Longines has long since been making modern watches with an exacting mix of luxury and sport, each boasting modern features and classic designs. As with every couple, these pairings are comprised of two watches that share common themes yet stand apart with individual style.
Reebok Nano X2 Froning Review: Revving Up Your Cross Training
When a gym shoe carries the name of one of CrossFit's most legendary athletes, you expect that sneaker to be ready for high-stakes training. Well, that's the goal of the latest Reebok offering, the Nano X2 Froning. Built for pushing performance toward the podium and beyond, these lightweight CrossFit shoes...
To Create One – or One Thousand – Customized Gifts, Hit Up Underground Printing
While it can be difficult to pin down pricing – and quality – for local print jobs, Underground Printing makes it easy to find clearly defined services you need every time. The national custom-printed apparel brand offers screen printing and embroidery across a wide range of clothing and promotional products and makes uploading your custom designs a cinch. See your logo or artwork on hundreds of different pieces – everything from hoodies and tote bags to hats and water bottles. Founded in 2001, Underground Printing prides itself on offering high-quality products, great prices and unmatched service to customers large and small. So if you’re looking to create one – or one thousand – customized gifts, look no further.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Every month, Buck Knives releases its coveted "Buck of the Month." However, in November, the popular knife retailer decided to mix it up and featured one of its culinary knives as part of this limited edition series. The new Buck 931 Chef’s Knife ($150) is an upgraded version of the brand’s original 931 Chef’s Knife, which features a saber grind and an upgraded 12C27N Sandvik blade steel. The handle scales are made from ebony wood (sourced from Taylor Guitars’ Ebony Project) to ensure what Buck calls "a nearly indestructible knife handle." As with every release, this limited edition Buck of the Month is limited to 500 pieces, so make sure to scoop one up before they sell out.
The Best Ties for Tying (Pun Intended) an Outfit Together
In this metaphorical sartorial sundae, the tie is the cherry on top — an optional add-on, sure, but essential to any great sundae. Don't think of your tie as a burden, but rather an opportunity. Your tie can be anything you want it to be, especially now that suits are more relaxed than ever. Pick one that suits your, well, suit, but also your personal style.
Climb the Fitness Ranks With the Best Agility Ladders
Want to mix up your cardio training and move to a different beat with each set? Agility ladders allow athletes to fine-tune their quickness and speed across a variety of drills, all while keeping their heart rate elevated for calorie-burning, sweat-inducing effectiveness. There's a reason that many athletic teams use these simple training pieces as part of their conditioning regimens — the drills are intuitive, there's little setup and working through the rungs is just plain fun.
