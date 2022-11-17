Read full article on original website
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
South Dakota Coyotes face the Long Island Sharks
Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes play the Long Island Sharks in Cypress Lake, Florida. South Dakota went 19-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
East Carolina Pirates and the Toledo Rockets meet
Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates will play the Toledo Rockets at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.
George Mason Patriots and the Buffalo Bulls square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls and the George Mason Patriots square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands. The Patriots are 2-3 in non-conference play. George...
Monday’s Transactions
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and TE Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed TE Kyle Pitts and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve. Claimed DL Jaleel Johnson off waivers from Houston. Signed TE John Raine to the practice squad. Placed OL Justin Shaffer on the practice squad injured reserve.
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of...
Chargers focused on holding leads with playoffs in reach
Thanksgiving week is usually about the time of the NFL season when teams and fans begin to pay close attention to the playoff picture. After two straight losses, coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers are focused elsewhere. Sunday night’s 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs marked the...
Commanders Corner: Surging Commanders stay in contention by avoiding a letdown
Conventional wisdom said that after upsetting an unbeaten division rival on Monday Night Football, the Burgundy & Gold would come back to earth and play a less than inspired game at AFC South cellar-dwelling Houston. It’s tough to go from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman announcing your game to Chris...
Bears await word on Fields’ availability against Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup...
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
