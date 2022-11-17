Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO