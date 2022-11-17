Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
'Herschel Walker Heist': Cowboys Trade Being Matched by Seahawks' Russell Wilson Steal?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
One regular season week remains in the 2022 college football year. On Saturday, the second-to-last regular season games of the 2022 season were played, with some notable upsets taking place, highlighted by South Carolina's thumping of Tennessee. There were some near-upsets, too, with Ohio State and Michigan nearly falling one...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Clemson jumps Alabama, Tennessee plummets in updated college football rankings
Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Defense leads Clemson to 'A-', Tennessee earns 'F' in Week 12 report card
The penultimate weekend of the regular season was one that provided plenty of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State squeaked by Maryland, No. 3 Michigan needed a field goal in the final minute to top Illinois and No. 4 TCU walked it off with a field goal as time expired against Baylor. No. 5 Tennessee might have had a chance to sneak into the top four had it topped South Carolina, but its defense got lit up by Gamecocks Spencer Rattler in a 63-38 beatdown.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Rankings: Latavius Murray, Rachaad White enter RB2 discussion
There are going to be some new names near the top of the running back rankings in Fantasy Football, at least for Week 12. The most notable one is probably Samaje Perine, who comes in as RB15 for me in my initial run -- but that assumes Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out this week. Mixon did miss two games the last time he had a concussion, but as of Tuesday, at least, we don't know his chances of being cleared just yet.
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The Season
Second-year superstar QB Justin Fields has been incredible lately, looking to be one of the best young QBs in the NFL. Unfortunately, a recent report suggests it is the bad news Bears.
Peter King Floats Potential Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers
It hasn't been a good season for the Green Bay Packers. They started out by winning three of their first four games before losing six of their last seven. They're now 4-7 after a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. They're out of a playoff spot and...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games ahead
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Comments / 1