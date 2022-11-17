The LSU Tigers will look to continue their dominance against their early-season opponents on Monday when they take on the Illinois State Redbirds in the first round of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers (3-0) have won each of their games by nine points or more, including a 91-62 triumph over New Orleans on Thursday. The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) have been in four tight games with all being decided by five points or less. The Redbirds are coming off a home-and-home series against Northwestern State, winning 69-67 on the road on Nov. 12 before losing at home 70-67 on Thursday.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO