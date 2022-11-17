Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight
Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC cruises into top five, Notre Dame jumps up in updated college football rankings
USC secured bragging rights with a thrilling 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, but the Trojans also earned so much more in the process. They clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and moved up to No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll released Sunday. A stunning...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Clemson jumps Alabama, Tennessee plummets in updated college football rankings
Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two of the most successful programs in college basketball in recent years will collide in a seismic showdown Sunday as No. 2 Gonzaga plays host to No. 4 Kentucky at Spokane Arena in the first meeting between these two powers in 20 years. The last time the schools played was in the 2002 Maui Invitational, which was early in the Bulldogs' ascension to national prominence and several years before John Calipari took over the Wildcats.
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
CBS Sports
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan star RB to be evaluated further as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The No. 4 Wildcats head to Spokane to face the No. 2 Bulldogs in a early-season showdown. No, 2 Gonzaga came up hot against No. 4 Kentucky as the Bulldogs took an 41-25 halftime lead in the first meeting between the teams in 20 years. Julian Strawther scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the opening half as the Zags dominated in all facets in front of a packed house at the off-campus Spokane Arena.
By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72
No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against ranked opponents under Calipari.
CBS Sports
Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions from proven model
Teams looking for their first Mid-American Conference East Division title in several years clash when the Bowling Green Falcons battle the Ohio Bobcats during Tuesday night's MACtion. The Falcons (6-5, 5-2), who last won the division in 2015, can win the East with a win and a Buffalo loss in one of its remaining two games. Bowling Green last won a MAC Championship in 2015, while Ohio last won a league title in 1968. The Bobcats (8-3, 6-1), who last won the division in 2016, can secure the East with a win over the Falcons. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee) is questionable.
College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news
Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Watch Auburn vs. Bradley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The #13 Auburn Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Friday as they won 72-56. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams looked sharp as he had 14 points along with eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Winthrop Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Creighton odds, line, bets: 2022 Maui Invitational picks, Nov. 21 predictions from proven model
The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays will face off against the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the 2022 Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon. Creighton has won all four of its games by double digits, including an 80-51 win over UC Riverside last Thursday. Texas Tech has won its first three games, beating Louisiana Tech in a 64-55 final last Monday.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Illinois State odds, line, spread: 2022 Cayman Islands Classic picks, predictions from proven model
The LSU Tigers will look to continue their dominance against their early-season opponents on Monday when they take on the Illinois State Redbirds in the first round of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers (3-0) have won each of their games by nine points or more, including a 91-62 triumph over New Orleans on Thursday. The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) have been in four tight games with all being decided by five points or less. The Redbirds are coming off a home-and-home series against Northwestern State, winning 69-67 on the road on Nov. 12 before losing at home 70-67 on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Unbeatens Nevada, Kansas State clash in Cayman Islands
Nevada and Kansas State will put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands. The Wolf Pack (5-0) handed Tulane its first loss of the season with a 75-66 decision on Monday evening. The Wildcats (4-0) followed that with a 77-57 victory over Rhode Island.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games ahead
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
CBS Sports
Toledo vs. Kansas City odds, line, spread: 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase picks, predictions from proven model
Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., displays four intriguing college basketball matchups on Monday as the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase unfolds. The first game, taking place in a late-morning time slot, pits the Kansas City Roos against the Toledo Rockets. UMKC is 1-4 to begin the season, though the Roos have three losses against power-conference opponents. Toledo is 3-0 to begin the campaign, sweeping Valparaiso, UAB and Oakland after a 26-win performance a season ago.
CBS Sports
College football coaching search candidates: What we're hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond
Sunday has all the indications of being a coaching free for all. There are currently eight openings now that the first has been filled with Charlotte hiring Michigan assistant Biff Poggi, but more changes are ahead. Though pink slips have been limited over the last few weeks, teams looking to...
CBS Sports
How to watch Creighton vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #10 Creighton Bluejays will take on the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Bluejays entered their matchup this past Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Defense leads Clemson to 'A-', Tennessee earns 'F' in Week 12 report card
The penultimate weekend of the regular season was one that provided plenty of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State squeaked by Maryland, No. 3 Michigan needed a field goal in the final minute to top Illinois and No. 4 TCU walked it off with a field goal as time expired against Baylor. No. 5 Tennessee might have had a chance to sneak into the top four had it topped South Carolina, but its defense got lit up by Gamecocks Spencer Rattler in a 63-38 beatdown.
Yardbarker
#4 Kentucky Wildcats at #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs – tv, injuries, and more
PNWS presents what you need to know for Sunday’s Top 10 matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats. The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the chance to avenge Wednesday’s loss to Texas. Sunday afternoon, they face the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at the Spokane Arena. Who: #4 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)...
