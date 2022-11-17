Read full article on original website
The final four: Hawkeyes and Mavericks
Four thoughts following Iowa's 100-64 men's basketball victory over Omaha on Monday night:. More and more each game, Kris Murray is demonstrating that he is every bit as capable of being every bit as dominant as his brother Keegan was a year ago. The junior forward knocked down 11 consecutive...
The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes savor 'incredible opportunity'
MINNEAPOLIS — Five things to think about following the University of Iowa football team's 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday:. Things were about as good as it gets for Iowa when it left Huntington Bank Stadium on a frigid November night. The Hawkeyes beat a long-time rival and won...
Hawkeyes, Clark feeling fine
IOWA CITY — A twisted ankle and an elbow to the nose weren’t going to keep Caitlin Clark off the court Sunday. The All-American guard ignored both to score 33 points and lead fourth-ranked Iowa to a 73-62 women’s basketball victory over Belmont in front of a crowd of 8,227 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Murray blocks out block, goes for 30
IOWA CITY — Kris Murray found rejection hard to take Monday night and the Omaha basketball team paid for it. The Mavericks blocked Murray’s first shot of the night and that didn’t sit well with the Iowa junior. Murray hit his next 11 attempts from the field...
Tight ends fuel Hawkeye passing success
MINNEAPOLIS — Fingerprints of Iowa tight ends were all over the frozen field at Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Senior starter Sam LaPorta was injured in the opening half of the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over the Golden Gophers, but had a hand in a big game for Iowa tight ends.
Campbell, Hawkeyes bring home the bacon
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Campbell offered the why before delivering the wow Saturday in Iowa’s 13-10 win at Minnesota. Long before Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to allow the Hawkeyes to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, Iowa’s senior linebacker demonstrated leadership beyond the game-changing turnovers he had a hand in late in the final quarter of the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win in the border battle.
Resilient Hawkeyes will play for title
MINNEAPOLIS — With a 13-10 win at Minnesota hours following Illinois’ two-point loss at Michigan, the Iowa football team suddenly has plenty to play for in Friday’s regular-season finale. Winners of four straight games following a 3-4 start to the season, the Hawkeyes will be playing for...
Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains
DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams. Captains had to be a senior and...
Because of bird flu, Iowa turkeys get pardoned virtually
DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
Speeders on new I-74 bridge could get busted from above
In coming weeks and months, state police intend to crack down on excessive speed on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Illinois State Police this year asked the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation to place aerial speed-enforcement markings on the surface of the Illinois-bound span, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.
Bigger crowds likely at Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s common knowledge for central Iowans that it usually takes only about 30 minutes to get from the entrance doors to Des Moines International Airport’s departure gates. But don’t count on that to hold true during Thanksgiving week, when airport officials expect...
