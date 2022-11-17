MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Campbell offered the why before delivering the wow Saturday in Iowa’s 13-10 win at Minnesota. Long before Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to allow the Hawkeyes to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, Iowa’s senior linebacker demonstrated leadership beyond the game-changing turnovers he had a hand in late in the final quarter of the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win in the border battle.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO