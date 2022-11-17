Oklahoma executes death row inmate Richard Fairchild for 1993 torture slaying of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

Read full article on original website
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
UNLV takes on Southern Illinois in San Juan Capistrano, California
Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0) San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels play the Southern Illinois Salukis in San Juan Capistrano, California. UNLV went 18-14 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play...
Sam Houston squares off against Northern Illinois in Cypress Lake, Florida
Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats play the Northern Illinois Huskies in Cypress Lake, Florida. Sam Houston finished 19-14 overall with a 6-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bearkats gave up 63.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.
Md. public colleges see enrollment declines, but there is some good news
Enrollment at Maryland’s public colleges and universities continued to decline again this fall. In fall 2021, there were nearly 165,000 students enrolled throughout the state. This year, there are 163,200 students enrolled, about a 1% drop, though it is a number that is about 1,300 higher than had been originally expected.
Murray leads Rider against Rutgers after 30-point performance
Rider Broncs (1-3) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -15.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dwight Murray Jr.’s 30-point showing in Rider’s 90-85 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record...
