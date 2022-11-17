If you're bummed about USMNT's draw to Wales yesterday, fret not. It could be worse. You could be from Argentina, who suffered an upset for the ages. I'm Mike Goodman, and this is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. While you were waking up still processing what happened to the United States men's national team, you missed the upset of the tournament so far as Saudi Arabia shocked the world with a 2-1, come-from-behind win over Lionel Messi and heavyweights Argentina.

2 HOURS AGO