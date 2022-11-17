Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden makes special phone call to players before USMNT vs. Wales game
The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
Mexico 0-0 Poland: World Cup 2022 – live reaction
Robert Lewandowski had a second-half penalty saved by the veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as the sides shared the points at Stadium 974
‘We gave them a response:’ Saudi Arabia claim their place in World Cup history
Cameroon against Argentina at Italia 90. USA versus England in Belo Horizonte in 1950. Senegal taking on France in Seoul 20 years ago. Aficionados will argue about the order, but there is no doubt that Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in Doha on Tuesday will go down alongside those matches as one of the greatest World Cup shocks of all time.
2022 World Cup Newsletter: Lionel Messi and Argentina suffer World Cup upset for the ages; what now for USMNT?
If you're bummed about USMNT's draw to Wales yesterday, fret not. It could be worse. You could be from Argentina, who suffered an upset for the ages. I'm Mike Goodman, and this is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. While you were waking up still processing what happened to the United States men's national team, you missed the upset of the tournament so far as Saudi Arabia shocked the world with a 2-1, come-from-behind win over Lionel Messi and heavyweights Argentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United 'by mutual agreement,' the club announced, days after he trashed the team in an interview
Ronaldo's departure from the club comes just two days before his debut in the 2022 World Cup with Portugal.
