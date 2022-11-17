Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Republicans ride ESG backlash to state financial offices
WASHINGTON — Republicans picked up state financial officer positions during the midterm elections amid a campaign against environmental, social and governance investing. Five positions — in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin — flipped from Democratic to Republican in races for state auditor, controller or treasurer. Of the 50 directly elected positions, Republicans won 29 and Democrats won 19, according to an analysis from Ballotpedia. Two races remain uncalled.
Kearney Hub
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
LAS VEGAS — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix...
LGTBQ groups send clear Herschel Walker message
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, created headlines earlier this week when he released a campaign advertisement targeting transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. LGTBQ rights groups struck back at the ad yesterday, shaming Walker for targeting the marginalized group. “Shame on Herschel Walker — and shame on every politician using LGBTQ Read more... The post LGTBQ groups send clear Herschel Walker message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jury deliberates on Oath Keepers’ January 6 role in seditious conspiracy trial – live
Five members of far-right self-styled militia including founder Stewart Rhodes accused of plot to prevent Joe Biden taking office
Kearney Hub
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
Kearney Hub
Trump’s presidential run faces legal challenges
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls. Advocacy groups have...
Kearney Hub
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
KLST/KSAN
Are out-of-staters turning Texas blue? State representative challenges that narrative
Some have hypothesized that as more people move to the state from California, New York, and other liberal strongholds, Texas will slowly turn from red to purple to blue. But Rep. James Frank, who was just reelected to his sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives, said he believes that prediction won't come true.
The next round of counting begins in Alaska. Here's how ranked-choice voting works
This process will decide two outstanding congressional races: Republican Lisa Murkowski's seat in the Senate and Democrat Mary Peltola's seat in the House.
Judge to hear arguments on Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge will hear arguments Tuesday on whether the depositions given by Brian Laundrie’s parents will have limitations in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents. Judge Hunter W. Carroll set a pre-trial hearing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, for Tuesday at 11:15am. The hearing […]
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.
