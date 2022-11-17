Read full article on original website
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
KYTV
Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home near Rinehart Road Friday evening around 6 p.m. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man dead. An investigation revealed the man and the woman had been involved in a domestic altercation, which ended with the man shooting the woman and then shooting himself. The sheriff has not revealed the identities.
whiterivernow.com
Calico Rock man dies after one-vehicle accident
A Calico Rock man has died after sustaining injuries in a one-vehicle accident earlier this month. Mihailo Albertson, 72, was traveling east on Highway 56 around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 when the 2014 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
KTLO
Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity
A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KTLO
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
KTLO
Wells pleads guilty to attacking jailer, impairing operations
A woman who attacked a jailer in September pled guilty to the charges against her during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-four-year-old Kendra Beth Wells was put on probation for three years. She was charged with 2nd degree battery and impairing the operations of a vital public facility.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
howellcountynews.com
West Plains man charged with 14 felony counts
A West Plains man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident at a city residence on Nov. 3. Andrew D. Carter, 35, is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from gunshots fired from a residence on Ozark Street. Court records state police were called to the area of...
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
933kwto.com
Ava Man Charged with Attempted Drug Trafficking
A man from Ava has been charged with attempted drug trafficking. Douglas County deputies went to serve a search warrant at the home of Vincent Adkins but Adkins wasn’t home. Sheriff Chris Degase spotted Adkin’s pickup and stopped him. Degase found 91 grams of Methamphetamine during a search of the pickup.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
