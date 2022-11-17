Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.

