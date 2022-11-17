Read full article on original website
Herd looks to stay hot against Chicago State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall looks for a fourth consecutive victory Monday night when the Thundering Herd plays host to Chicago State. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center and will be shown on ESPN+. The Herd (3-1) was an 86-67 winner over Coppin State...
Marshall moves past Chicago State for 4th straight win
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After Chicago State hung with Marshall for much of the night, the Thundering Herd finally created separation down the stretch. Wesley Cardet Jr. hit a jumper to get the visiting Cougars within four at 69-65 with 7:12 left. When Taevion Kinsey converted two free throws with 3:50 to play, the Thundering Herd held its biggest lead at that time of 11 at 76-65 and went on for a fourth consecutive victory, 82-70, Monday night in front of 3,573 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
Top four seeds play their way into the Class AAA semifinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the Class AAA semifinals, which will be played Saturday in Huntington and Parkersburg. No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Huntington (11-1)
Marshall tops Georgia Southern, 23-10
A lot of good things happened for Marshall football Saturday night against Georgia Southern. Running back Rasheen Ali saw his first action of the season. The defense, which leads or is near the top in nearly all Sun Belt Conference categories, allowed just one touchdown. The offense ran up 583 total yards as quarterback Cam Fancher led the way with perhaps his most efficient game as a starter as he amassed 337 yards combined.
All Is Well With Ones and Twos in the Playoffs!
We have reached the semi-final round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs and in each class, the three teams that started down the playoff road as #1 seeds and the three teams that began that same journey as the #2 seeds are still alive and just one step away from the big show in Wheeling December 2nd and 3rd!
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured. Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol. It’s...
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Man charged in abduction caught on video
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A man is in the Western Regional Jail after an alleged abduction caught on video in the Barboursville area. State Police arrested Danny White, Junior, of Mason County Monday night and charged him with kidnapping and domestic battery. The alleged abduction happened at the Merritts Creek...
Fire destroys Putnam County church building
POCA, W.Va. — Fire destroyed a church building in Putnam County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found Harmons Creek Nazarene, just outside of Poca, full of flames when they arrived on scene. The state Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. Fire crews from Putnam and Kanawha counties...
