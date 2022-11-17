HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After Chicago State hung with Marshall for much of the night, the Thundering Herd finally created separation down the stretch. Wesley Cardet Jr. hit a jumper to get the visiting Cougars within four at 69-65 with 7:12 left. When Taevion Kinsey converted two free throws with 3:50 to play, the Thundering Herd held its biggest lead at that time of 11 at 76-65 and went on for a fourth consecutive victory, 82-70, Monday night in front of 3,573 fans at Cam Henderson Center.

