Robert E Lokey
Robert E Lokey, 87, gained his wings on November 12, 2022 in Refugio, Tx. He was a great father, grandfather and brother. Robert was born to Marvin Lokey and Helen Thornton on July 6, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. He served in Army Airborne Unit. He is preceded in death by...
Goliad Rotary Club sponsoring Silver Santa
The Christmas season is fast approaching, and the Goliad Rotary Club will once again be sponsoring Silver Santa. The Silver Santa program provides Christmas presents for children in need, ages newborn through elementary school, throughout Goliad County. As in years past, the Goliad Rotary Club will need the generosity of...
Brush management workshop to be held Dec. 8
The Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Brush Management Workshop Thursday, Dec. 8. The workshop is being held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building located within the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 925 U.S. Highway 183 South/Alternate 77 in Goliad.
