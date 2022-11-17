ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police urge commissioners to make new chief selection by Jan. 1

For nearly six months, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has been searching to fill the top cop position after Chief Paul Ferreira announced his retirement in June. With a handful of high-ranking retirements coming up within the Hawai‘i Police Department, including interim chief Kenneth Bugado, commissioners are feeling the urgency to fill the position by the end of the year.
Red flag warning issued for various areas of the Big Island

As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
Wind advisory issued for most of Big island through Monday at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most areas of the Big Island through 6 p.m. on Monday. The advisory also is for portions of Oʻahu, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi. Trade winds are expected at 20 to 35 mph with gusts...
High winds fan flames of brush fire in Pāhala

Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire in Pāhala that is not contained and has now reached nearly 100 acres. At this time, no structures are presently threatened and no evacuations are in effect. While the fire was initially reported to have burned 200 acres this morning, Hawai‘i...
