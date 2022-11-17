ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrI9e_0jESdrlC00

If you grew up in the '90s, then chances are you remember Blue's Clues , the hit children's series that premiered in 1996 and followed Blue, an adorable dog who left clues for her friends to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSbvk_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon / Everett Collection

When the show began, Blue's Clues was hosted by Steve Burns , who was 22 years old at the time, as he talked directly to the audience and followed Blue on numerous adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGhAf_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon / Everett Collection

The original series ran from 1996 to 2006 on Nickelodeon. However, one of the most notable moments in the show's history is when Steve left the series in 2002 "to go to college" and his brother Joe, who was played by Donovan Patton, replaced him as host for the rest of the show's original run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHSK0_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon

At the time, numerous "absurd" rumors surrounded Steve's departure from the series, namely countless stories about how Steve actually died in real life, from everything from a car crash to a heroin overdose to some online forums pointing to "murder by Blue's Clues producers or an unsuccessful attempt to fight the Taliban."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iJtr_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon

Now, in 2022, Steve Burns sat down with Variety to discuss the real reason he left Blue's Clues at the height of its popularity 20 years ago and the fallout that came with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42si69_0jESdrlC00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images / Nickelodeon

"I didn’t know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America," Steve said during his interview with Variety . "I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJQFu_0jESdrlC00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

"I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acOhC_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon

"My strategy had been: 'Hey, you got a great thing going, so just fight it!' Turns out, you don't fight depression; you collect it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F05iq_0jESdrlC00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Steve said another reason he decided to step away was he realized he "wasn't going to be boyish anymore" and when he began to lose his hair and would've needed to wear a wig on camera, he realized it was time to leave Blue's Clues .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyrcR_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon

Making the choice to prioritize his mental health wasn't easy, and what made it harder were the death rumors that began circulating. They were so "persistent" and "indelible," Steve recalled thinking it was a "cultural preference," so he "eventually just took the hint" and left the public eye and acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ln7N5_0jESdrlC00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Since stepping away from Blue's Clues , Steve said he had a "long period of healing," but it took a lot of time. It wasn't until the death of his father in 2015 that he "really started to take things seriously" and he explained that his "life became so much more manageable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cScLU_0jESdrlC00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images / Paramount+

Then, something incredible happened. In 2021, Nick Jr. posted a video featuring Steve to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. The video went viral, gaining millions of views in a matter of hours, as fans of the show were overjoyed to find out Steve was doing well after all these years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HG6Nh_0jESdrlC00
Nick Jr. / Via Twitter: @nickjr

Steve spoke directly to the audience — of, let's be honest, grown adults — explaining how college and adult life is hard, and while he left very suddenly, he never forgot any of us.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25

@nickjr 08:02 PM - 07 Sep 2021

Today, Steve has returned to the Blue's Clues universe in a few ways. He's appeared on episodes of Blue's Clues and You , the new revival series on Paramount+, and he'll appear in the upcoming film Blue's Big City Adventure .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lLS0_0jESdrlC00

Steve's pictured above with Josh Dela Cruz, who hosts Blue's Clues and You , and Donovan Patton, who played Joe on the original series.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Paramount+

Looking back on his time on the original series and what he wished he knew then, Steve told Variety, "I would have been able to throw my arms around the role, and relax into it a little more. Because now, when I look back, all I see is what an impossible gift that was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2qN8_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon

He ended the interview with this simple message, which honestly made me tear up: "Steve became my role model. Because he was not afraid to ask for help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcYYD_0jESdrlC00
Nickelodeon / Everett Collection

You can read Steve Burns' entire profile with Variety here .

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Popculture

Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
TEXAS STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy