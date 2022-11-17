Read full article on original website
WSET
Mild weather ahead for Thanksgiving, rainy conditions start Black Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Travel conditions are looking great Tuesday and Wednesday along the East Coast. Clear and mild high temperatures begin in Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s through the week and weekend. The only issues you may run into...
WSET
Breezy and chilly temperatures to round out the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WSET) — We are waking up chilly and breezy this morning. The winds fade through the day somewhat, but the temperatures don't rise too much, we're also dry as we head through the afternoon. Sunday brings more sunshine. It's still somewhat breezy and it's still very...
WSET
What you can expect if your hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are preparing to hit the road to be with family and friends for Thanksgiving. According to AAA, you can expect the roads to be busy. AAA predicts that more than 1.4 million Virginians will travel for the holiday. The agency said more...
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSET
2000+ acres burned in Virginia since start of wildfire season, how to prevent it
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Since the start of the wildfire season, the Virginia Department of Forestry said wildfires have burned more than 2,000 acres in Virginia. The department is encouraging folks to be smart when they burn to avoid any holiday tragedies. The following are debris-burning tips from VDOF:
WSET
Sharp drop in home sales across the Commonwealth in October, Virginia Realtors says
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — According to the October 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors, there were 8,828 homes sold in Virginia in October 2022. This is 3,828 fewer sales than last October, representing a sharp 30.2% decrease in sales activity. This is Virginia’s largest year-over-year decrease...
WSET
Virginia ABC, VDACS and Virginia Spirits Board partner together this holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia ABC, VDACS, and Virginia Spirits Board are partnering together this holiday season. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), and the Virginia Spirits Board are encouraging adults to responsibly enjoy Virginia-made spirits during the holiday season, Virginia ABC said.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NBC 29 News
Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
Centre Daily
Mysterious orbs light up Virginia sky, puzzling some. There’s a simple explanation
A cluster of mysterious orbs lit up the night sky in Virginia this week, puzzling some viewers and prompting theories to grow online. Questions and comments about the lights in Norfolk flooded in on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 16, WAVY reported, including claims of “possible UFO” sightings and “strange orbs seen moving in odd patterns.”
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs19news
RSV leaving many sick across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
WSET
Obscure Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling $1.99 gas in the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mid-Atlantic gas station chain Sheetz is offering an incredible deal to drivers during Thanksgiving week. The company is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at the stations that have the particular fuel. The only problem is that people fueling up at a Sheetz in...
