ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Breezy and chilly temperatures to round out the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WSET) — We are waking up chilly and breezy this morning. The winds fade through the day somewhat, but the temperatures don't rise too much, we're also dry as we head through the afternoon. Sunday brings more sunshine. It's still somewhat breezy and it's still very...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling

(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia ABC, VDACS and Virginia Spirits Board partner together this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia ABC, VDACS, and Virginia Spirits Board are partnering together this holiday season. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), and the Virginia Spirits Board are encouraging adults to responsibly enjoy Virginia-made spirits during the holiday season, Virginia ABC said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region

CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
CUMBERLAND, MD
NBC 29 News

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

RSV leaving many sick across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy