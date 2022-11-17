ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
coast931.com

The Bus, well Buses, have been stuffed! Thank you!

The Bus has been stuffed – and then some! Your help is still needed. With your help we raised $23,195 for Preble Street (as of 11am on Monday), that equals 162,365 pounds of food! But…we are not done yet! Click below to add to that total – every dollar can purchase 7 pounds of food!
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

17th Annual Stuff the Bus for Preble Street

Join us for our 17th Annual Stuff The Bus Food Drive for Preble Street. Made possible by, Town & Country Federal Credit Union, Katahdin Trust, Haven’s Candies, FMI- A Spirit Aerosystems Company and Cape Integrative Health. Join Blake, Kelly & Todd from Coast 93.1, Wendell Gee from 98.9 WCLZ...
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Portland’s First Parish dealing with their past

A Portland parish is currently coming to grips with their history. According to The Maine Monitor, members of the First Unitarian Church in Portland are currently in shock after hearing about the churches founder and longest serving minister, Reverend Thomas Smith. Back in the 1700’s, Smith organized a posse to...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

UPDATE: Saco woman located safely

UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
SACO, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Family Dollar Store Closing Imminently

Another location is permanently shuttering, likely before year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Laconia Daily Sun, Google.com, and Norwalk Reflector.
LACONIA, NH
WMTW

Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
YARMOUTH, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
SACO, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens

Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
DOVER, NH

