Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
coast931.com
The Bus, well Buses, have been stuffed! Thank you!
The Bus has been stuffed – and then some! Your help is still needed. With your help we raised $23,195 for Preble Street (as of 11am on Monday), that equals 162,365 pounds of food! But…we are not done yet! Click below to add to that total – every dollar can purchase 7 pounds of food!
coast931.com
17th Annual Stuff the Bus for Preble Street
Join us for our 17th Annual Stuff The Bus Food Drive for Preble Street. Made possible by, Town & Country Federal Credit Union, Katahdin Trust, Haven’s Candies, FMI- A Spirit Aerosystems Company and Cape Integrative Health. Join Blake, Kelly & Todd from Coast 93.1, Wendell Gee from 98.9 WCLZ...
coast931.com
Portland’s First Parish dealing with their past
A Portland parish is currently coming to grips with their history. According to The Maine Monitor, members of the First Unitarian Church in Portland are currently in shock after hearing about the churches founder and longest serving minister, Reverend Thomas Smith. Back in the 1700’s, Smith organized a posse to...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
coast931.com
UPDATE: Saco woman located safely
UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kennebunk mom raising awareness about cryptogenic stroke
KENNEBUNK, Maine — According to the American Heart Association, more than 100,000 people die from stroke each year in the U.S. But in 20 to 40 percent of the cases, including younger patients, the cause of their stroke can be a mystery. That's what happened to a mother of three from Kennebunk.
Family Dollar Store Closing Imminently
Another location is permanently shuttering, likely before year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Laconia Daily Sun, Google.com, and Norwalk Reflector.
WMTW
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine — Schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday due to an online threat against the schools. Police were investigating the threat. School officials said it was a "traditional no-school day." That threat was received before the start of the school day. Schools in Falmouth were also closed Friday....
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens
Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
WMUR.com
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
WMUR.com
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
Comments / 1