Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
KTBS
Top Toys & Trends
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season underway, it's the perfect time to look at some of the hottest toys and trends this year. KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty spoke with The Toy Association trend specialist Jennifer Lynch about some fun options and great deals kids of all ages are sure to love.
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
KTBS
Late community leader honored with highway memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
KTBS
Your home security camera can be jammed by crooks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you thinking about buying a security camera for Christmas? Or do already have one?. Security cameras are everywhere these days giving many a sense of safety. But as has been seen so many times, crooks will use technology and find ways around the security cameras -- specifically cameras connected to Wi-Fi.
KTBS
Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old man told KTBS...
KTBS
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
Shreveport, La – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo Sheriff's deputies at...
KTBS
Woman killed in Caddo Parish crash
CADDO PARISH - A woman was killed in a head-on collision in the north part of Caddo Parish on Sunday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said Minnie White, 66, was injured in a wreck occurring just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Blanchard-Latex Road. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
KTBS
Major crash shuts down Blanchard Latex Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, EMS crews respond to a head-on collision on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. Blanchard Latex Road is still currently closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra...
KTBS
Bossier City man convicted of concealed gun charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man with past felony convictions, including a 1989 manslaughter for which he received a 21-year prison sentence, has been found guilty in Caddo District Court of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm. Kenneth Wayne Owens, 54, was found guilty Thursday of attempted possession of...
KTBS
Holiday scams to watch out for this year
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holiday season approaching, Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers searching for gifts and other merchandise to arm themselves with research and use credit cards to dodge scammers. Since the pandemic, shoppers remain susceptible to online retail fraud that entices shoppers with hard-to-find items, promises of...
Comments / 0