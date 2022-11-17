Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
From The Mountains To The Metro: The Fonta Flora Brewery Shares Their Intricate Brews With The Queen City
CHARLOTTE, NC – At first glance, you might think the Fonta Flora is a brewery similar to any other, however, this quaint little brewery in Optimist Hall is by far the most exquisite taproom a beer connoisseur could imagine. What makes the Fonta Flora Brewery stand out? Like most...
Thanksgiving Road Travel
CHARLOTTE N.C. – More that 1.5 Million people are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday from North Carolina – hitting pre-pandemic levels. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo is sharing what you need to know about road travel through the state and tips to keep you and your family safe.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Rising Team Tries Figgy Pudding Spam
CHARLOTTE, NC — Rachael Maurer, Lawrence Gilligan, Nicole Madden and Lauren Mcdonald try SPAM’s new figgy pudding. SPAM Figgy Pudding will be available for a limited time only for purchase on SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart.com. SPAM Figgy Pudding brings a blend of warm spices and seasonal ingredients that...
Concord Christmas Parade
CONCORD N.C. — WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas, and the holiday season has officially arrived in Concord. The city is hosting its 94th. annual Christmas parade Saturday. This year the parade began at Church Street North and Lake Concord Road and continued for two miles, ending at Union Street and Corban Avenue.
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
“I Got Really, Really Lucky” Charlotte Native Describes Being Shot 7 Times At Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Charlotte native who just moved to Colorado two weeks ago says he was shot 7 times during the mass shooting at Club Q. Barrett Hudson told CNN that he had never been to Club Q before. He said the sound of the gun shots sounded a lot like balloons popping.
Edge On The Clock: New Dating Data Shows #1 Trait Singles Look For
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction this month. A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector. Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388. It bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.” Experts think it could fetch $47,000 when it is auctioned on November 29th.
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery
Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
The Busy Holiday Travel Season Gets Underway Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The busy holiday travel season is just getting underway. And, this year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. Triple-A predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road or skies this holiday. It’s also projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since...
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
CMPD Blames Ongoing Staffing Issues For Slower 911 Call Response Times
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you call 911 during an emergency, you expect to get an immediate response. The difference between life and death can often times depend on how quickly police and first responders can get help to you. But according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the department is failing to meet industry standards.
Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
SouthPark Mall reopens after brief shutdown, no shots reported, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — SouthPark Mall has reopened after a brief shutdown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that an argument prompting security response occurred just before 2:15 p.m. While security was addressing the argument, false reports about shots being fired began to circulate,...
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
