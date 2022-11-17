ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon

The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus

LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock

The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness

Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
Arkansas sees freshman announce plans to enter transfer portal

Arkansas will be without some depth in the offensive backfield to close the season, as freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Jointer wrote on social media that it was a childhood dream of his to be an Arkansas Razorback. “My time at...
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
OXFORD, MS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
