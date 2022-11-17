Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
nwahomepage.com
Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon
The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. ArkansasLouisville. Points.
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock
The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness
Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees freshman announce plans to enter transfer portal
Arkansas will be without some depth in the offensive backfield to close the season, as freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Jointer wrote on social media that it was a childhood dream of his to be an Arkansas Razorback. “My time at...
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rocket Sanders' long TD run helps Arkansas extend its big lead against Ole Miss
Arkansas has been absolutely dominant Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have controlled the game on both sides of the ball and lead 42-6 early in he 3rd quarter. The star for the Arkansas offense in the game has been Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The sophomore running back...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
Conway keeps Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday
Conway came out red hot into the ice-cold weather on Nov. 18 to keep Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas police ask for public's help to arrest fan who stole Ole Miss player's helmet
Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to be responsible for stealing an Ole Miss helmet on Saturday. University of Arkansas police shared what appeared to be a surveillance image of a fan running, and shared contact information to help identify the person.
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
