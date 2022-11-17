ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15

I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
