KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
okcfox.com
Logan County D.A. takes action after Governor's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
KOCO
Effort underway to let voters decide if there is a right to abortion in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An effort is underway to let voters decide if there is a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. A new ballot initiative, State Question 828, would amend the state Constitution to protect abortion rights. Voters in other states have passed similar abortion protections recently. KOCO 5...
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild and another inmate in Alabama was scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Oklahoma elects Enid 5th grader as OK’s Kid Governor
Oklahoma elected a new Kid Governor on Friday.
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
publicradiotulsa.org
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage
Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
KOCO
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
