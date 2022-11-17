ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for making threats against Danville school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 N in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a vehicle crash that is currently causing approximately six miles of backups on Interstate 81 North in Roanoke County. The crash is located at mile marker 133.9 and has shut down the left shoulder, left lane, and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

NRHD says flu cases nearing first peak in NRV

CHRISTIANSBUG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says there’s usually two different peaks of flu during the fall and winter. The health district’s models suggest the first seasonal peak is near. “Flu is early this year,” NRHD Epidemiologist Jason Deese said. “There’s nothing special about the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Large police presence in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
GALAX, VA
WJHL

Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two people being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
PEARISBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Grayson knocks off SWVA’s top dog

GALAX — When it comes to small-school football in Southwest Virginia, Galax has been the MVP for the past half-decade. Friday night, Grayson County was most improved. Correcting the shortcomings that led to a 17-point loss at Galax two weeks ago, the Blue Devils opened up a 14-point halftime lead, kept plugging when that lead disappeared and finally emerged with a 21-14 win over the Maroon Tide in the Region 1C semifinals.
GALAX, VA

