Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Pulaski Co. Schools to close Tuesday due to large number of flu, respiratory cases
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Pulaski County Public Schools said there has been an increase in the number of flu and respiratory cases within the district. The district said schools will be closed on Tuesday "due to the large number of students and staff...
wfxrtv.com
Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 N in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a vehicle crash that is currently causing approximately six miles of backups on Interstate 81 North in Roanoke County. The crash is located at mile marker 133.9 and has shut down the left shoulder, left lane, and...
WDBJ7.com
NRHD says flu cases nearing first peak in NRV
CHRISTIANSBUG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says there’s usually two different peaks of flu during the fall and winter. The health district’s models suggest the first seasonal peak is near. “Flu is early this year,” NRHD Epidemiologist Jason Deese said. “There’s nothing special about the...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
WDBJ7.com
Large police presence in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSET
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash identified, charges pending
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a person killed after a crash on icy roads in Tazewell County last Thursday. According to a release from the VSP, troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 around 6:40 a.m. Police report a Toyota […]
wfxrtv.com
Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
WSET
Roanoke City considers smoke alarm ordinance requiring installation in rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Council is set to consider something Monday that could save lives. City Council is meeting at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Their hot topic of discussion — smoke alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association,...
WDBJ7.com
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two people being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
pmg-va.com
Grayson knocks off SWVA’s top dog
GALAX — When it comes to small-school football in Southwest Virginia, Galax has been the MVP for the past half-decade. Friday night, Grayson County was most improved. Correcting the shortcomings that led to a 17-point loss at Galax two weeks ago, the Blue Devils opened up a 14-point halftime lead, kept plugging when that lead disappeared and finally emerged with a 21-14 win over the Maroon Tide in the Region 1C semifinals.
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
Comments / 0