Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Morgan Wallen on What He Learned About Himself in 2022
With Thanksgiving just days away, Morgan Wallen was asked what he's most thankful for. You might be able to predict his answer, but you'd be surprised to learn what he learned about himself in 2022. Wallen's year has meant a trio of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 songs and continued...
HunterGirl Dives Into Honest Storytelling With New Song ‘Hometown Out of Me’
Despite finishing as the runner-up on American Idol this year, HunterGirl is still that girl playing shows for weekend crowds in her hometown of Winchester, Tenn. Her new song, "Hometown Out of Me," is not only a love letter to the community that raised her, but also a promise. "Coming...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Granger Smith Drops Surprise Album, ‘Moonrise,’ Doubling as Soundtrack for His New Movie
Granger Smith surprised fans on Friday (Nov. 18) with the release of a 12-track album called Moonrise. Smith said he "didn't expect" to release an album this year, but the opportunity to write and record the project came alongside the chance to star in a movie, also called Moonrise. Smith...
Will Deana Carter + Phil Vassar Head Up the Top Country Videos?
Deana Carter and Phil Vassar have released a new video for their hopeful new Christmas song, "Brand New Year." Will they lead the top videos in country music this week?. The country duo are facing off against new clips from Teigen Gayse, Morgan Evans, Hailee Steinfeld and Brandon Ratcliff for votes this week. Who's got your vote?
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania Twain Highlight Tortuga Festival 2023 Lineup
Rocks the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival is returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for its 10th year in a row, and festival organizers have officially announced the more than 30-artist, genre-spanning lineup. The festival will take place across three nights on April 14-16, 2023, and Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania...
After His CMA Wins, Jordan Davis Thinks Back on ‘Buy Dirt”s ‘Unreal’ Origin Story
After winning Song of the Year for "Buy Dirt" at the 2022 CMA Awards, Jordan Davis was all but speechless. "I don't know, I've lost my mind. I don't know even know what I'm saying up here," he joked backstage in the press room at the show, after stumbling over the words to express his gratitude for his award. "I'm very very grateful to be here, though."
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Zach Bryan Giving ‘Every Single Cent’ From Veteran’s Day Show to PTSD Victims, Families
"Something in the Orange" singer Zach Bryan has pledged to give all of the money he earns from Friday night's (Nov. 11) show in San Diego to PTSD victims and their families. The U.S. Navy veteran's Veteran's Day show is planned for Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Bryan served seven...
Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen + More Step Out on the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet [Pictures]
The stars were shining bright on the carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), and country stars were certainly in the mix. Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Dan + Shay were all among the nominees, performers and presenters who celebrated the big night on the red carpet before the show began.
Thomas Rhett Admits He Feels Added Pressure as a Tour Headliner
Thomas Rhett has been headlining his own tours since 2017, but that doesn't mean he no longer feels the weight of being the show's star. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, the "Where We Started" singer says he still feel the pressure, both from the audiences and his openers.
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Up Compared to 2021
Ratings for the 2022 CMA Awards were up compared to 2021. The ABC broadcast — which featured host Peyton Manning for the first time — gained nearly three-quarters of a million viewers on Wednesday (Nov. 9), leading to a ratings win. The Hollywood Reporter shares that 7.57 million...
