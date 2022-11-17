ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
PEORIA, IL
Morgan Wallen on What He Learned About Himself in 2022

With Thanksgiving just days away, Morgan Wallen was asked what he's most thankful for. You might be able to predict his answer, but you'd be surprised to learn what he learned about himself in 2022. Wallen's year has meant a trio of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 songs and continued...
Will Deana Carter + Phil Vassar Head Up the Top Country Videos?

Deana Carter and Phil Vassar have released a new video for their hopeful new Christmas song, "Brand New Year." Will they lead the top videos in country music this week?. The country duo are facing off against new clips from Teigen Gayse, Morgan Evans, Hailee Steinfeld and Brandon Ratcliff for votes this week. Who's got your vote?
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems

Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Up Compared to 2021

Ratings for the 2022 CMA Awards were up compared to 2021. The ABC broadcast — which featured host Peyton Manning for the first time — gained nearly three-quarters of a million viewers on Wednesday (Nov. 9), leading to a ratings win. The Hollywood Reporter shares that 7.57 million...
