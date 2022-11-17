Wayne State volleyball to face Harding (Ark.) in NCAA Div. II opening-round matchup

No. 19 Minnesota State scored on four straight possessions in the second half as the host Mavericks snapped a 3-3 halftime tie and went on to defeat Wayne State 26-9 Saturday afternoon in first round of NCAA Division II playoffs at frigid Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota. The Wildcats end their season with a 9-3 record while host Minnesota State takes a 10-2 record into the second round of the playoffs next Saturday.

MANKATO, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO