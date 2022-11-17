Wayne State volleyball to face Harding (Ark.) in NCAA Div. II opening-round matchup

Read full article on original website
Wayne State falls to No. 19 Minnesota State in opening round of Division II playoffs
No. 19 Minnesota State scored on four straight possessions in the second half as the host Mavericks snapped a 3-3 halftime tie and went on to defeat Wayne State 26-9 Saturday afternoon in first round of NCAA Division II playoffs at frigid Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota. The Wildcats end their season with a 9-3 record while host Minnesota State takes a 10-2 record into the second round of the playoffs next Saturday.
No. 2 Wayne State ends season with 3-1 loss to No. 7 St. Cloud State in NCAA Central Region semifinals
No. 7 St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the No. 2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Saturday evening before a crowd of 1,054 fans.
Weekend local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
The Wayne State women's and men's cross-country teams competed in the NCAA Central Region championships at Joplin, Mo. Brandon Mundorf was the top Wayne State men's finisher in 49th place As a team Wayne State took 26th place with a team score of 674 points. Wayne State's women placed 27th out of 36 teams with 773 points. Junior Kelsey Larsen was the top Wayne State runner placing 125th overall with a time of 23:24.
Wayne State men down UNK 77-67
Senior forward Jordan Janssen scored 25 points and senior guard Nate Mohr added 21 as the Wayne State men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 77-67 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The ‘Cats are now 3-1 while UNK drops to 2-3. The first half was close...
Norfolk man dies in one-vehicle accident near Battle Creek
A one-vehicle accident near Battle Creek over the weekend resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Norfolk Dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545th Avenue on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
Show shirts help raise $3,300 for Norfolk Rescue Mission
The Norfolk Rescue Mission helps those who struggle with homelessness, hunger, mental health or just need a fresh start at life. And with community support, they have been able to do just that. Just recently, the 106 KIX's "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" program raised $3,300 for the Norfolk Rescue...
