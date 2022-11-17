Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
WHIZ
Giving Thanks for Properly Prepared Food
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays reunite family and friends for a fun and festive time that somebody has to plan and prepare for days in advance. Dalton Kirkbride, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training explains the importance of food preparation and how simple precautions can prevent illness or poisoning.
WKYC
Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
WHIZ
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway
Susan E. Sturgill-Nelson-Conaway, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Susan was born July 13, 1948 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Sarah (Epler) Sletzer and John Sturgill. In addition to her parents, Sarah (Ralph) Sletzer and John Sturgill Susan is also preceded in death by her son, Terry Nelson II.
WHIZ
Joshua Keith McIntosh
Joshua McIntosh, 49 of Crooksville, passed away at Genesis Hospital after a brief illness on November 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Joshua was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 18, 1973. He was the son of Hollis and Beth (Liff) McIntosh of Roseville. Joshua graduated from Maysville High School in 1991. He worked as an inspector for construction, ensuring every building that he came into contact with was perfect. Joshua was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a witty personality, and was a practical joker, but most of all he was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend.
WHIZ
Alice Louise Harper
Alice Louise Harper, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Alice was born November 1, 1955, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Loren R. and Alice M. (McNerney) Dobbins. In addition to her parents, Alice is also preceded in death by siblings, Susanna Dobbins, Michael Dobbins and Carol Wolfe; as well as a granddaughter, Penny Lane Harper.
WHIZ
Local Real Estate Agent Gives Away Turkeys
ZANESVILLE oh – As you know, the holiday season is just around the corner. Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful and giving to others. A time to stop and give thanks to the people who make a difference in our lives. With turkey day coming up, Jason Fink,...
WHIZ
Randy Kevin Fountain
Randy Kevin Fountain, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday November 19, 2022 at AlterCare of Zanesville. He was born on April 14, 1952 in Zanesville, a son of the late James and Maxine Fountain. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and he was one of the first athletic trainers at West Muskingum High School. He had worked at Mock Woodworking, Green Valley and Crystal Springs Golf Courses. He is survived by three daughters Amy Fountain, Abbey (Joe) Richard, and Andrea (Rick) Dailey. Grandchildren Avery, Kenison, Kamlyn, Kolten, Addison, Jaxson, Lynlee, Lynnox, and Lynden. One brother Marty Fountain. Two sisters Jamie German and Tammy Wiseman. Several nieces and nephews. The mother of his children Marla Anders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother June Shawger Fountain. A sister-in-law Rebecca Fountain. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
WHIZ
David E. Saylor
David E. Saylor, 57 of Zanesville, passed away at home on Friday November 18, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Edward Saylor and Edna (Smith) Fritz; and late Howard Fritz of Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he liked to watch his Pittsburgh Steelers, Michigan Wolverines, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
WHIZ
Nellie Granger Poulton
Nellie Granger Poulton age 86, of Caldwell, OH went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936 in Kennonsburg, OH a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
WHIZ
Vijay V. Varanasi
Vijay V. Varanasi, 74 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1948, in Hyderabad, India to Venkataramana and Alivelu (nee Mangamma) Varanasi. Vijay grew up in Hyderabad, India and...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hundreds from all over the area bundled up and braved the blustery cold Sunday afternoon to enjoy some festive fun. Kids and adults alike enjoyed dozens of Christmas-themed floats and displays from local businesses and much more. There were firetrucks from departments including South Zanesville...
visitdublinohio.com
7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio
Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
WHIZ
Grace United Methodist Church Holds 31st Annual Handbell Festival
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A Zanesville holiday tradition was back this year. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Handbell Festival returned for its 31st year Sunday. With a variety of holiday songs, hymns, and even a rendition of Singin’ In the Rain, the Thursday...
WHIZ
Bethlehem Walk Returns Next Weekend
CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again. the annual Bethlehem Walk will return to Chandlersville next weekend. Following your Thanksgiving feasts Thursday, you can bring your family out to Chandlersville Unites Methodist Church Friday November 25th , Saturday November 26th, or Sunday, November 27th and experience Mary and Joseph’s journey the night Jesus was born.
WHIZ
Robert “Bob” E. Denney
Robert “Bob” Eugene Denney age 96, of Caldwell, OH passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare Summit Acres Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell. He was born January 27, 1926 in New Straitsville, OH a son of the late Bryan Otis and Dott Hester Nutter Denney. He was...
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
