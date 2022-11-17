Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Three people dead after Saturday crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
Kait 8
Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip. A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.
Kait 8
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Three people suffered injuries in a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash. Public Information Officer Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive. He said three people were hurt...
Kait 8
Bono police upgrades body camera equipment
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
Kait 8
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy. Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane. Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop,...
KTLO
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy, possession of firearm
LITTLE ROCK — A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced 44-year-old Eiichi Moore Wednesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
whiterivernow.com
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
Kait 8
Finishing touches put on Christmas in the Park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been working for the past week getting Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro ready for Christmas in the Park. The drive-through light show allows families to go into the park and check out beautiful displays. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said the...
Jonesboro man faces 20 years in prison for meth distribution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 16, a Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, 44-year-old Eiichi...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
Kait 8
Jonesboro sees outbreak amid flu case surge
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in a couple of years. Dr. Mark Wiggins, a primary care physician for St. Bernard’s, said they’ve seen more patients in the hospital, noting many of them being older or having chronic conditions.
