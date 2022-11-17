ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirate goes after furniture

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Faith Church Midland host turkey giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Church Midland has only been in the community for three months, and as a way to get involved and help the community with Thanksgiving around the corner, Pastor Johnny Paredes said they decided to giveaway turkeys to 220 people. “As a brand-new church, we’ve just...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Yellowstone Fans, Rip Was In Odessa This Weekend, Did You See Him?

The biggest family in the world right now has to be the Dutton's. Everywhere you go, everything you see is somehow, some way related to the hit TV series Yellowstone. From clothes to house wears to trucks, Yellowstone is the thing and probably the biggest thing out of Yellowstone is the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, who John Dutton took in as a young child and raised him like a son, only to have him marry his daughter Beth. Rip and Beth are a love story for the ages. Cole Hauser aka, Rip was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Men edition last year, and for good reason.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa College celebrated their 2nd annual Turkey Trot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College celebrated their second annual Turkey Trot in the OC Sports Complex Center on Saturday morning. The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food pantry, received a free navy-blue Turkey Trot t-shirt. Participants also got the chance to enter to...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Veteran continues Thanksgiving tradition

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa veteran is fulfilling his mission. What started out as a plan to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving, has turned into a community feast. “If I could do it again, I would volunteer, right now, if they were to call me,” said Marine Veteran Jesse Porras.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Must Read! Hilarious Online Reviews Of The Midland Police Department

Before you read any further, let me preface this by saying I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and first responders. I did not write any of these but some reviews can be found online. In the world we live in today, it's always someone else's fault and no one takes responsibility for themselves. Everyone today is so quick to jump online and leave a review, most of the time not telling the entire story, just their side.
cbs7.com

Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
MIDLAND, TX
FOX West Texas

Wintry mix expected across West Texas Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Below normal temperatures are expected to continue across the area with temperatures expected to fall rapidly into the overnight hours. The combination of cold air and increasing moisture from the South will help increase chances for a wintry mix across the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties into tomorrow. Although most of our viewing area is not under the advisory, the threat for icy conditions still continues throughout much of West Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly September RV fire identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man sentenced to life in prison after 2015 hotel stabbing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 51-year-old Midland man was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon, after a week-long jury trial. According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Edward Briceno was found guilty by a jury late Thursday afternoon for a murder that happened in 2015. Briceno then elected...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drivers Were Not Impaired in Crash of Andrews ISD Buses

BIG SPRING, TX — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its docket about the November 2021 crash involving a caravan of buses that were involved in a fatal crash while transporting Andrews High School students to a football game. According to the reporting in the document dump, the driver of an F-350 that apparently caused the crash was not driving while impaired. Neither were the Andrews ISD bus drivers.
ANDREWS, TX
cbs7.com

Man arrested for murder in Big Spring shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to our partners at KBEST Media, Big Spring Police have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting on Thursday. Nov. 17, 2022, at around 9:12 P.M., Big Spring Police officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington about several gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, it was found that the gunshots had come from within 1227 E. 16th Apartment B.
BIG SPRING, TX

