WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds will have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving following a distribution event in Worcester Saturday. The event, sponsored by Tufts Health Plan, handed out food to help feed more than 300 families. People in Worcester's Green Island neighborhood were able to pick up turkeys, and all types of nonperishables just days before the holiday. The Green Island Neighborhood Association offers numerous services to people in the area, like a food pantry, case management and connecting people with needs to resources across the city.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO