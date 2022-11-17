ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mike Daniel, portraying Major Taylor in 'Whirlwind,' has acting wheels in motion

Attending a screening for the trailer of "Whirlwind," the prospective documentary about the "Worcester Whirlwind" 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor, Mike Daniel might have thought once again that anything is indeed possible. The documentary will include reenactments with a cast in period costume. Daniel is...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara next for Broadway in Worcester

WORCESTER — Broadway in Worcester in partnership with The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present Tony Award-winning singer and actor Kelli O'Hara in performance at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, 20B Franklin St., at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 2 p.m. Jan. 7.
WORCESTER, MA
thereminder.com

New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke

HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
HOLYOKE, MA
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Main Downside of Being a Renter in the Northeast

When Travis Dagenais moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 2021, he was thrilled to discover he didn’t have to pay a broker’s fee for his new apartment. “It was a nice change from the highway robbery they get away with in Boston,” says Dagenais, who only had to fork over a security deposit and one month’s rent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Green Island Neighborhood Center hands out turkeys, helps feed 300 families

WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds will have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving following a distribution event in Worcester Saturday. The event, sponsored by Tufts Health Plan, handed out food to help feed more than 300 families. People in Worcester's Green Island neighborhood were able to pick up turkeys, and all types of nonperishables just days before the holiday. The Green Island Neighborhood Association offers numerous services to people in the area, like a food pantry, case management and connecting people with needs to resources across the city.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester nonprofit proposes turning hotel into supportive housing

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.
WORCESTER, MA
realcombatmedia.com

“SPRINGFIELD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (November 18, 2022) – The official weigh in for tomorrow night’s “Springfield Championship Boxing” pro-am card, promoted by Granite Chin Promotions, was held today for the professional fighters. Amateurs will weigh in tomorrow. The action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from Mass Mutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

