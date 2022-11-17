ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Jack Fox Has Not Played Up to Standards Recently

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7Cko_0jESUakM00

The Lions' special teams unit has been giving up more yards in the return game than the team would like.

Through the first 150 punts of his NFL career, Lions punter Jack Fox set an NFL record for averaging 49.2 gross yards per punt.

His net average of 43.0 yards per boot has also set the standard for all of those at his position.

But, over the past couple of weeks, Fox and the special teams unit have seen the overall net average plummet, meaning teams have been able to rack up some return yards against the special teams unit.

Various factors will impact a team's net return average, including a punter's hang time, coverage and tackling.

Detroit special teams coordinator Dave Fipp acknowledged that the league's highest-paid punter has not played up to his own personal standards and can punt better moving forward.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

More Lions News: Romeo Okwara Returns to Practice

This season, Fox's net average per punt, which Fipp expressed is more of a relevant statistic to him compared to return yards, has been down.

Through the first nine games of the 2022 season, Fox's net punt per average is at 39.8 yards, down significantly from previous seasons.

"I would say return yards is not a huge stat to me. We talked about this maybe a year ago. Like, we can hammer the ball 70 yards down the field, give up a 20-yard return and still have a 50-yard net and that would be a good play. But, I would say to answer your question, the net would be important to me," Fipp said. "And, our net has been down. So, I'm not sidestepping the question. I totally get that.

"Our net's definitely not where we want it to be. It's not up to really where I want it to be. I know Fox, too. I would say it really does start with the punter," Fipp continued. "We got to punt a little bit better. He hasn't played quite up to his standard the last couple of weeks. That being said, we haven't had a huge sample size."

Fox has also been tasked with handling kickoff duties, which could be impacting his punting effectiveness.

Detroit's coaching staff does not believe that the added responsibility has been the root cause of his recent punting issues, though.

"People love to say that. We all want to look for one thing, the easy answer to point to," Fipp expressed. "I would say that would definitely be something easy we could point to. But, personally, do I feel that way? I don't at all. I feel like he's managed that fine, and I don't think it affects the way he punts the ball."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The 3 part nightmare of losing Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons got the devastating news yesterday that Cade Cunningham’s injury is worse than originally expected and he may have to miss extended time. This is a low point for a franchise that had started the season 3-14 anyway, getting beaten in a manner we haven’t seen since the “Process” Sixers.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lansing State Journal

DeWitt football falls to Muskegon in snow-filled semifinal, 49-21

GREENVILLE – DeWitt and Muskegon met on Saturday afternoon for the fourth time in six seasons, both vying for a spot in the state finals in Detroit next week. It's been a budding rivalry recent years in the Divison 3 state playoffs, with Muskegon defeating DeWitt in 2017 and narrowly in 2019, while the Panthers bested the Big Reds in 2021 en route to DeWitt's first state title in program history.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy