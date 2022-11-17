ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NBA

4 perplexing teams nearly one quarter into the season

In order to cite the most perplexing teams in the NBA, you must first define the term itself. For these purposes, we’ll stick with which teams are “baffling, confusing and straight-up head-scratchers.” That explains it. That seems to work. This isn’t meant to classify them as “disappointing”...
NBA

How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture

Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022

Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
NBA

Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA

Damian Lillard Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA

Saturday's NBA Player Props: Nurkic, Embiid Among Players Worth Fading

Saturday features four games with two starting after 7 p.m. ET and two after 10 p.m. ET. With two games being played on NBA TV tonight, that is where we will look to target our props. Who doesn’t love to actually watch their props play? These two picks feature big...
NBA

2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions

This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA

Four-Game Trip Starts With Loss To Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks had their best player in uniform Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers did not. And it showed in the result. The Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) managed to stay within striking distance of the Bucks for most of the night before falling 119-111 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update

Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant’s return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
NBA

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Game Preview

INDANAPOLIS – Getting the opportunity to play in close contests in the final moments of games is an invaluable experience for young players in the NBA. The Orlando Magic, which entered the season with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, have played in 12 matchups this season that have registered clutch minutes – a five-point game with less than five minutes to play – tied for second most in the association.
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat

The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA

De'Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Third player in franchise history with three or more POTW awards. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a perfect 3-0 record for games played between November 14 and November 20, the NBA announced today. Fox averaged 25.0 points, (60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 3.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists throughout the week.
NBA

PODCAST » Injuries And Another Trip On The Brief Case, Episode 8

Greetings from the OTHER Milwaukee. With the team embarking on yet another extended November road trip after a disappointing three-game homestand and with news that Damian Lillard would miss at least the next week with a calf injury, there was plenty to go over on the eighth edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA

Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 14-20. Haliburton has guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week. He led Indiana with averages of 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during the team’s three wins over Charlotte, Houston and Orlando last week.
