NBA
4 perplexing teams nearly one quarter into the season
In order to cite the most perplexing teams in the NBA, you must first define the term itself. For these purposes, we’ll stick with which teams are “baffling, confusing and straight-up head-scratchers.” That explains it. That seems to work. This isn’t meant to classify them as “disappointing”...
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022
Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA
Saturday's NBA Player Props: Nurkic, Embiid Among Players Worth Fading
Saturday features four games with two starting after 7 p.m. ET and two after 10 p.m. ET. With two games being played on NBA TV tonight, that is where we will look to target our props. Who doesn’t love to actually watch their props play? These two picks feature big...
NBA
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Four-Game Trip Starts With Loss To Bucks
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks had their best player in uniform Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers did not. And it showed in the result. The Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) managed to stay within striking distance of the Bucks for most of the night before falling 119-111 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant’s return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
NBA
Big 3 back in D.C.: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison reunite
The energy in the building was palpable. The Big 3: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison were together once again at Capital One Arena to be honored in front of the Wizards community. The trio played together for a handful of years in the early 2000s, earning playoff berths...
NBA
"I Never Question Our Team's Effort" | Utah Fights Till The End, Falls Short In Loss To
There's no quit in the Jazz. Despite trailing by double digits late in the fourth quarter, Utah had a chance to pull the game out late but couldn't complete the comeback — falling 121-114 to the LA Clippers on Monday night. "That's a frustrating game," head coach Will Hardy...
NBA
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Game Preview
INDANAPOLIS – Getting the opportunity to play in close contests in the final moments of games is an invaluable experience for young players in the NBA. The Orlando Magic, which entered the season with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, have played in 12 matchups this season that have registered clutch minutes – a five-point game with less than five minutes to play – tied for second most in the association.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
De'Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player of the Week
Third player in franchise history with three or more POTW awards. Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Kings to a perfect 3-0 record for games played between November 14 and November 20, the NBA announced today. Fox averaged 25.0 points, (60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT%, 88.9 FT%), 3.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists throughout the week.
NBA
Magic Unable to Get Into a Rhythm in Second Straight Loss to Pacers
Franz Wagner recorded 20 points and Gary Harris, a Fishers, Indiana native, scored 18 points in his second game of the season, but the shorthanded Orlando Magic never got into a consistent rhythm in Monday’s 123-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Key Stretch. After the Magic went up three...
NBA
PODCAST » Injuries And Another Trip On The Brief Case, Episode 8
Greetings from the OTHER Milwaukee. With the team embarking on yet another extended November road trip after a disappointing three-game homestand and with news that Damian Lillard would miss at least the next week with a calf injury, there was plenty to go over on the eighth edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 14-20. Haliburton has guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week. He led Indiana with averages of 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during the team’s three wins over Charlotte, Houston and Orlando last week.
