LAKE MARY, Fla. - In 1988, three nations bid for host duties for the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Those nations included the United States, Brazil, and Morocco. At that time, the U.S. had never hosted the international tournament, and a U.S. Men's Soccer Team had only made three World Cup appearances in World Cup history, with the most recent participation having been in 1950. As it turned out, the U.S. was chosen to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup, but on one condition. FIFA called for the creation of a professional soccer league, and from that, Major League Soccer was born, with league play beginning in 1996.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO