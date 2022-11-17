ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando law firm giving out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm is handing out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Weather could spoil plans for 2 separate SpaceX launches on Tuesday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - SpaceX is now targeting Tuesday evening for the launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission, launching from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 9:57 p.m. ET. The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and eight Starlink missions. You can watch the launches live in the player above.
Orlando raises Kazanzas star for holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - It just isn't the holidays in Orlando, without the Kazanzas star hanging proudly across Orange Avenue. Sunday morning, workers hoisted the star into place at the intersection of Orange and Central. Sisters Peggy Reed Mann and Betty Reed Kendall say they try not to miss it. "It's a beautiful downtown holiday star, because it is a holiday star, it goes through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then New Year's," said Mann.
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
As Orlando man escapes burning home, neighbors rush to his aid

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire in Orlando's Fairview Shores neighborhood late Monday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., several trucks were at a residence at 1401 Arthur St. where traffic had been shut down. A witness said she saw her neighbor running from the house to the sidewalk,...
Orlando weather forecast: Heavy rain could affect travel conditions in Central Florida ahead of Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 75 degrees. It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY with the area of concern in Brevard and Osceola counties. Looks like a few areas of focused rain coming in from the Atlantic through the day today and into the nighttime hours. Accumulations of 2-3" will be possible from the beaches all the way West of I-95 into Osceola County.
Weather Forecast: Nov. 10, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain this week. We are declaring a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Tuesday when there will be the potential of heavy rain amounting to greater than seven inches in some areas.
Where to watch the World Cup in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't want to watch the 2022 World Cup alone, there are several places in Central Florida where you can join fellow soccer fans to cheer during the biggest tournament of the year. Ace Cafe. Orlando City Soccer Club will host two World Cup Watch Parties,...
Orlando community mourns Colorado Club Q victims: 'Love will win again'

Orlando, Fla. - People in Orlando gathered outside the Pulse Memorial to reflect and mourn those who lost their lives in Colorado. For the Orlando community, Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado hits close to home. A gunman entered the LGBTQ+ bar and killed at least five people. Many are thinking back to six years ago when 49 innocent lives were taken at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida could experience heavy rain, flooding on Tuesday

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | | Rain: 40% scattered showers. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Tuesday when there will be the potential for heavy rain amounting to greater than seven inches in some areas. Most likely impacted with the heaviest rain will be Osceola and Brevard counties, where nuisance flooding is likely should those totals verify, though half-an-inch to two inches are possible across Orlando on these heavy travel days, impacting all. Models suggest currently most rain should move out Wednesday by dawn.
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
A look back at 1994 FIFA World Cup in Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - In 1988, three nations bid for host duties for the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Those nations included the United States, Brazil, and Morocco. At that time, the U.S. had never hosted the international tournament, and a U.S. Men's Soccer Team had only made three World Cup appearances in World Cup history, with the most recent participation having been in 1950. As it turned out, the U.S. was chosen to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup, but on one condition. FIFA called for the creation of a professional soccer league, and from that, Major League Soccer was born, with league play beginning in 1996.
Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Former Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris retired from professional soccer last week, ending a 13-year senior career. Ashlyn, who is from Cocoa Beach, Florida, joined the Orlando Pride in 2016. Throughout her career, she's had 25 caps for the U.S. Women's National Team, and played on...
