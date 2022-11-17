Davis Wright Tremaine Invests In Its Bay Area Future With Striking New Workspace for Purpose-Driven Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--

On a high, light-filled floor, looking out on the Bay Bridge, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has created an office for the future.

Incorporating features that eliminate friction from remote work and foster productive in-office collaboration, the law firm’s new office at 50 California St. positions Davis Wright to substantially elevate its presence in the Bay Area.

“We see tremendous potential for continued Bay Area growth,” said Jeff Bosley, Davis Wright’s San Francisco partner-in-charge. “Many of our firm’s largest clients are here. And the endlessly creative work that’s being done here—in technology, energy, food and beverage, social impact, healthcare, and so many other areas—aligns directly with our strengths.”

The design and location of the new space reflect the best of Davis Wright culture, Bosley said. “Efficiency, technological sophistication, warm communal spaces, an easy, intuitive visitor experience—these are our values expressed in architecture. Our lawyers and professional staff love it and I’m confident our clients will too.”

The new office represents a 40 percent reduction in square footage compared to the firm’s previous San Francisco home. Accommodation for hybrid work has been maximized, with features that include:

state-of-the-art, two-tap office-reservation app (created entirely in-house),

phone network and digital nameplate system that automatically customize each workspace to the occupant,

soundproof rooms for remote hearings,

conference room technology that helps ensure everyone, remote or on-site, is included,

light and airy common areas that encourage people to congregate and make the most of their time together in the office.

50 California St. is also close to all forms of public transit and bike-friendly, consistent with the firm’s commitment to sustainability.

Even with the reduced footprint, the office is designed to accommodate continued growth in headcount. The San Francisco office has added 11 lawyers over the past two years, growing to more than 50. The office has been particularly attractive to lawyers wanting to develop innovative practices and help serve the team’s many impact-driven clients.

“From fintech to digital healthcare, many of the clients we work with pay significant attention to the triple bottom line,” said San Francisco partner Jean Tom, a member of the firm’s executive committee and co-chair of the Attorneys of Color affinity group. “The lawyers we attract are purpose-driven too. They want control over their careers and want to engage in meaningful work that they’re passionate about. We make that a reality.”

Davis Wright’s San Francisco team is regularly recognized for excellence. Best Lawyers® recently named three Davis Wright attorneys as San Francisco “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas and The Recorder named Davis Wright a finalist at the 2022 California Legal Awards in the Vanguard category, which recognizes innovation and growth in nontraditional approaches to law firm business.

The firm’s San Francisco lawyers and staff look forward to inviting clients and friends to an open house early next year.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.

