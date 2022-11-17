ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Turnto10.com

NIROPE & Friends: Butler Hospital

On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Tara Tan, Outreach Manager at Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi. Ron and Pete tell us about all the black friday deals happening at Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses: from Leather living rooms to recliners, massage chairs; cozy fireplaces; comfy.
Turnto10.com

Neighbors help save woman from Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Neighbors helped save a woman when they saw smoke billowing from her Homer Street house in Providence on Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said the woman didn't know the house was on fire until her neighbors banged on the door. Firefighters got to the scene just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bicyclist injured after being stuck by vehicle in Cranston

(WJAR) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Cranston. The Cranston Police Department received the call about the collision just after 6:00 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Alpine Estates Drive and Scituate Avenue. Police say the 29-year-old male bicyclist was...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore

HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a wall when the...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence family says missing relative has been found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family says their relative has been found and is receiving medical care. Phillip Manning, 58, went missing last Sunday after leaving Rhode Island Hospital. His son, Rhett Manning, said Phillip had been wandering Providence for days before going into the Providence Public Library...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore, killing New Jersey man

HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and more than a dozen others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Family, friends gather to remember Middleborough woman killed in crash

Friends and family of a Middleborough woman killed in a Taunton crash earlier this month gathered to remember her on Sunday evening. Dozens held candles on the Town Hall lawn and shared stories about 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros. Massachusetts State Police say 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez was selling drugs when...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire in Providence leaves one dead, one injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in Providence on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the Lisbon Street home at about 10:40 p.m. "I grabbed my keys. My phone was in my hand and I ran out and I called...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Authorities charge man with homicide for Hingham Apple store crash

(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one and injured more than a dozen, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Authorities charged Bradley Rein, 53, with reckless homicide by Motor...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need

Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island cancer survivor hosts launch party for apparel business

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cancer survivor Amy Neary hosted a launch party for her apparel and accessories business in Cumberland on Sunday afternoon. The company, Share the Momentum, creates products that focus on hope, strength and encouragement. Neary was first diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2019. She...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Guns for Groceries event held in Fall River, New Bedford

Police in Fall River and New Bedford held a Guns for Groceries event Saturday in an effort to get guns off the street. “The goal is public safety,” said Matt Roy, assistant vice chancellor for career and civic engagement at UMass Dartmouth and a leader for Guns for Groceries.
FALL RIVER, MA

