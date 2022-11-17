Read full article on original website
NIROPE & Friends: Butler Hospital
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we are joined by Tara Tan, Outreach Manager at Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program, along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi. Ron and Pete tell us about all the black friday deals happening at Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses: from Leather living rooms to recliners, massage chairs; cozy fireplaces; comfy.
Neighbors help save woman from Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Neighbors helped save a woman when they saw smoke billowing from her Homer Street house in Providence on Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said the woman didn't know the house was on fire until her neighbors banged on the door. Firefighters got to the scene just...
NBC 10 I-Team: Cabbie who's also state lawmaker loses taxi parking privileges at airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A full-time cabbie, part-time politician is in trouble at the airport. He had his taxi parking privileges pulled for allegedly breaking security rules. A state rep plate on one car in the driveway. A cab next to it. Ramon Perez is banned from driving that...
Bicyclist injured after being stuck by vehicle in Cranston
(WJAR) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Cranston. The Cranston Police Department received the call about the collision just after 6:00 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Alpine Estates Drive and Scituate Avenue. Police say the 29-year-old male bicyclist was...
1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a wall when the...
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
Providence family says missing relative has been found
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family says their relative has been found and is receiving medical care. Phillip Manning, 58, went missing last Sunday after leaving Rhode Island Hospital. His son, Rhett Manning, said Phillip had been wandering Providence for days before going into the Providence Public Library...
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Search for justice continues decades after disappearance of Nadine Mendonca
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The date is July 12, 1991, a warm summer night in Fall River. Nadine Mendonca, 25, is seen getting into her car and driving to one of her favorite hangouts on Pleasant Street, a bar called Jake’s Saloon. “She just left a wake,...
SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore, killing New Jersey man
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and more than a dozen others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a...
Family, friends gather to remember Middleborough woman killed in crash
Friends and family of a Middleborough woman killed in a Taunton crash earlier this month gathered to remember her on Sunday evening. Dozens held candles on the Town Hall lawn and shared stories about 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros. Massachusetts State Police say 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez was selling drugs when...
'Don't give up on yourself', says Pilgrim High School athlete after battling sickness
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School football player Chace Roberts was able to get back out on the field this season after suffering from a serious sickness this summer. Four months ago, Roberts was in the ICU. His family vacation in Florida turned into a nightmare when doctors...
Fire in Providence leaves one dead, one injured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in Providence on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the Lisbon Street home at about 10:40 p.m. "I grabbed my keys. My phone was in my hand and I ran out and I called...
Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
Authorities charge man with homicide for Hingham Apple store crash
(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one and injured more than a dozen, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Authorities charged Bradley Rein, 53, with reckless homicide by Motor...
Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need
Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
Rhode Island cancer survivor hosts launch party for apparel business
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cancer survivor Amy Neary hosted a launch party for her apparel and accessories business in Cumberland on Sunday afternoon. The company, Share the Momentum, creates products that focus on hope, strength and encouragement. Neary was first diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2019. She...
Guns for Groceries event held in Fall River, New Bedford
Police in Fall River and New Bedford held a Guns for Groceries event Saturday in an effort to get guns off the street. “The goal is public safety,” said Matt Roy, assistant vice chancellor for career and civic engagement at UMass Dartmouth and a leader for Guns for Groceries.
