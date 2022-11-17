Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks rise, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Roku has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.
ffnews.com
Pet insurtech Napo lands £15m investment
Pet insurance start-up Napo raised an oversubscribed Series A funding round, landing over £15m, led by DN Capital, and with the participation of the petcare focussed Companion Fund, Helvetia Venture Fund, M Tech Capital, Picus Capital, dmg ventures, Sarona Partners, T0 Ventures and FJ Labs. Napo has seen outstanding...
ffnews.com
Peter Stoute-King at Fintech Islands 2022
“We wanted folks to come and do business here and participate in discussions around the biggest trends in fintech, but also take in a little bit of the local culture as well, and support that.”. We were able to steal Peter Stoute-King, the COO of Fintech Islands, for a quick...
ffnews.com
CAPEX.com Annouces In-Principle Approval of Crypto Trading License
CAPEX.com announced today that it has received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong MENA region presence since 2019.
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: The Future of Commerce & Orchestration
The future of commerce has expanded across physical and digital lines. From large supermarket chains to small independent businesses, the prerequisite of cash is no more, and customers have more autonomy in paying with whatever they like. It has taken the industry years to get to this point in payments, and as the demand for international flexibility and financial inclusion continues to grow, the best is yet to come.
ffnews.com
Investment Platform Helps New Wealth Firm to £500m AUM
A UK wealth manager has grown its assets under management to more than £500 million with the support of investment platform Third Financial, becoming the North West’s largest independent discretionary manager. The firm is one of a series of high-profile client renewals for Third Financial. Luna Investment Management...
ffnews.com
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
ffnews.com
Insurers to Visit Flood-impacted Brisbane Communities for In-person Customer Meetings
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Moorooka and Sandgate next week to meet Brisbane customers who may need assistance with their flood-related insurance claims. The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim, and to work through any issues they may be experiencing with their insurer at a time that suits them.
ffnews.com
Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations
Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...
ffnews.com
Hugh Burden on Why FIs Need to Invest in their Back and Middle Office
Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains the opportunities afforded by data and why institutions need to invest in their back and middle office systems. The current industry environment is ripe with consolidation – with a high volume of M&A activity, fintechs are beginning to innovate more together.
ffnews.com
FCA Concerned About Problem Behaviours Linked to Trading App Design
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest. Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory...
ffnews.com
All for One and One for All – Don Ginsel on why their is Power in Numbers.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Don Ginsel, CEO and Board Member of Holland Fintech, about the importance of banks supporting their SME customers, especially considering the current financial climate. For Ginsel, FIs must gear their operations toward actioning more access to funding for...
ffnews.com
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Why the Pandemic Changed Everything for The Payment Space
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Matt Cox, the Digital Platform and Chief Product Officer (now Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide Building Society, about the vast timeline of regulatory compliance in the payments space. For Cox, the pandemic and the need for innovative technology have played instrumental roles in pushing regulation and moulding the structures we have today.
Mexico's America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday.
ffnews.com
Jason Dunlavey Reminds Us Why Temenos is ‘Everyone’s Banking Platform’
At Money20/20 Vegas, we chat with Jason Dunlavey, the Vice President of Sales at banking software provider, Temenos, about banks partnering with fintechs and how that benefits the end-user. Customers want options, and for Dunlavey, Temenos’ banking platform is designed so that users can access a whole range of banking...
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market.
ffnews.com
CoverGo expands its presence in the Middle East with a strategic investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors. CoverGo has been adopted by a growing number of...
ffnews.com
Iosif Itkin thinks the World NEEDS a Reality Check.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Iosif Itkin, the CEO and Co-Founder of software testing services provider, Exactpro, about software and how, as an industry, we need to build structures where consumers can better understand it. From a geopolitical and technological standpoint, software connects...
ffnews.com
Adiola Monsegue – Unipet – Fintech Islands 2022
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Adiola Monsegue, the Sales and Marketing Team Lead at energy company, Unipet, to talk about education in fintech and financial services, and why it is the industry’s responsibility to provide those learning resources. For Monsegue, the work needs to start from the...
Comments / 0