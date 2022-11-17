Read full article on original website
OU football: Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Bedlam win
Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his performance in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State. Coldon, a redshirt senior, registered seven total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups on Saturday. The transfer from Wyoming currently leads OU with...
OU football: Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby takes responsibility for 2nd half Bedlam struggles
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took responsibility Monday after Oklahoma’s offense went silent in the final three quarters of its 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Sooners jumped out to a 28-0 advantage in the first quarter, but were shut out afterward and compiled an over-15 minute deficit...
OU football: Taylor Wein, 3-star 2023 defensive end, commits to Sooners
Taylor Wein, a three-star 2023 defensive end from Nolensville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. Wein is the No. 67 defensive end and No. 713 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also ranked the No. 23 player in Tennessee. Wein held offers from...
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will close the regular season with a road matchup against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Robert Congel, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, cornerback C.J. Coldon and safeties Justin Broiles and Billy Bowman spoke to reporters after practice on Monday night.
OU football: Emergency protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker
A protective order was filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily. Parker is suspended from the program indefinitely, an OU spokesperson confirmed to the Tulsa World, which first reported the news, on Monday. The petition for protective...
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 28-13 win over Oklahoma State in Bedlam
Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) 28-13 in Norman on Saturday night. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and receivers Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims added 89 and 68 receiving yards, respectively.
OU football: Daniel Parker not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Oklahoma State in Bedlam
Senior tight end Daniel Parker is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday. Parker's absence is due to a personal matter, according to OU Insider's Parker Thune. Parker has recorded just four catches for 28 yards this season as the backup to fifth-year senior Brayden Willis.
OU basketball: Taylor Robertson scores 21 points as Sooners defeat UT-Arlington 89-80 on road
No. 16 Oklahoma defeated UT-Arlington 89-80 on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. The Sooners (3-1) were coming off their first defeat of the season, a blowout loss to Utah, but rebounded for a solid victory against the Mavericks. Senior forward Madi Williams finished with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and...
OU football: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 28-13 Bedlam (Scoring recap, highlights)
Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-5, 5-4) 28-13 in Bedlam on Saturday in Norman. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Drake Stoops had a career night with six catches for 89 yards and a score.
Campus Corner businesses work through stressors of game day rush
Bringing energy and money, thousands of Sooners travel to Norman each game day and pack the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Just down the road, Campus Corner also buzzes with activity. Outside, booths advertise merchandise, food and alcohol to the city’s visitors who walk from business to business and indulge in...
Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities
Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.
