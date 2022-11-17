ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU football: Taylor Wein, 3-star 2023 defensive end, commits to Sooners

Taylor Wein, a three-star 2023 defensive end from Nolensville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. Wein is the No. 67 defensive end and No. 713 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also ranked the No. 23 player in Tennessee. Wein held offers from...
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will close the regular season with a road matchup against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Robert Congel, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, cornerback C.J. Coldon and safeties Justin Broiles and Billy Bowman spoke to reporters after practice on Monday night.
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 28-13 win over Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) 28-13 in Norman on Saturday night. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and receivers Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims added 89 and 68 receiving yards, respectively.
OU football: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 28-13 Bedlam (Scoring recap, highlights)

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-5, 5-4) 28-13 in Bedlam on Saturday in Norman. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Drake Stoops had a career night with six catches for 89 yards and a score.
Campus Corner businesses work through stressors of game day rush

Bringing energy and money, thousands of Sooners travel to Norman each game day and pack the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Just down the road, Campus Corner also buzzes with activity. Outside, booths advertise merchandise, food and alcohol to the city’s visitors who walk from business to business and indulge in...
Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities

Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.

