It’s hard to believe how long it’s been since Richard Hammond nearly died in a crash while filming a segment for the BBC’s Top Gear. In September 2006, Hammond strapped into a dragster called Vampire, powered by a turbojet engine, and set out to demonstrate what it’s like to drive a land-speed vehicle at 300-plus mph. Toward the end of the day of filming, though, the car had a tire blowout at 310 mph and went into a violent roll. Hammond was cut out of the car and evacuated; he spent two weeks in a coma, and doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

