Jalopnik

Jay Leno Has Been Released From the Hospital, Report Says

Noted car enthusiast, the host of Jay Leno’s Garage and former host of The Tonight Show, Jay Leno, suffered serious burns to his face and neck on Sunday, November 13, when attempting to repair a clogged fuel line on his White steam car. These injuries sent him to a specialist medical facility for treatment, but according to a report published by Road & Track on Monday, Leno has been released.
Jalopnik

How Richard Hammond's Wife Helped Pull Him Out of His Crash-Induced Coma

It’s hard to believe how long it’s been since Richard Hammond nearly died in a crash while filming a segment for the BBC’s Top Gear. In September 2006, Hammond strapped into a dragster called Vampire, powered by a turbojet engine, and set out to demonstrate what it’s like to drive a land-speed vehicle at 300-plus mph. Toward the end of the day of filming, though, the car had a tire blowout at 310 mph and went into a violent roll. Hammond was cut out of the car and evacuated; he spent two weeks in a coma, and doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

