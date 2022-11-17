ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The Best Outfits at Day Two of ComplexCon 2022

ComplexCon returned to the Long Beach Convention Center this past weekend. And the two-day event did not disappoint. Whether it was the exclusive drops, delicious food being served at the Eat Your Feed Fest, or the incredible performance by Nigo and friends to close out the weekend, there was definitely something for everyone to get excited about.
Take a Look at Vince Staples x Superplastic’s Heartbreaker Capsule That’s Available at ComplexCon

Vince Staples has joined forces with SUPERPLASTIC. The Long Beach rapper and high-end toymaker have officially launched the Heartbreaker capsule, a playful collection inspired by Vince’s latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Launching this Saturday at 2022 ComplexCon, the range centers on a brokenhearted Guggimon, the rabbit-looking virtual influencer owned by SUPERPLASTIC.
