Complex
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Complex
Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon
Hit-Boy’s catalog is filled with a number of major records that have made an impact from a commercial and critical acclaim standpoint, and he pulled up to ComplexCon 2022 to discuss some of them. During the ComplexCon(versations) panel Mixed & Mastered With Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer spoke with host and Complex’s very own Speedy Morman about songs he’s made with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West (“N***as in Paris”), Nipsey Hussle (“Racks in the Middle”), and ASAP Rocky (“Goldie”), sharing some behind the scenes moments along the way.
Complex
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Oprah Winfrey Gets Cozy in Hooded Jumpsuit from Favorite Things List & Chunky Slide Sandals
The holiday season is upon us, which means Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things is now available. Every year during the holiday season, the Emmy Award-winning talk show host releases a highly-anticipated curation of gift ideas to add to your shopping list. To kick things off, Winfrey showed off one of the 104 items on her list via the Oprah Daily Instagram page. In the new photo, the media mogul is all smiles while posing on a beautiful green landscape. “Oprah is a longtime jumpsuit devotee. ‘It’s my living, working, traveling uniform,’ she says. That’s because, as she has aptly pointed out,...
Complex
Take a Look at Vince Staples x Superplastic’s Heartbreaker Capsule That’s Available at ComplexCon
Vince Staples has joined forces with SUPERPLASTIC. The Long Beach rapper and high-end toymaker have officially launched the Heartbreaker capsule, a playful collection inspired by Vince’s latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Launching this Saturday at 2022 ComplexCon, the range centers on a brokenhearted Guggimon, the rabbit-looking virtual influencer owned by SUPERPLASTIC.
Complex
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Complex
Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, and spends over $22,000. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
Complex
Our Favorite Moments From Day 1 at ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 kicked off on Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, and it was jam-packed with surprises at every turn. No matter how much anticipation builds up leading up to the yearly event, nothing can fully prepare you for what happens on the ground the day of. Day 1 was filled with scheduled appearances from names like Angus Cloud and Vince Staples, as well as panels featuring Hit-Boy, Pusha T, T.I., Jadakiss, Bun B, and more. But other unexpected stars had to stop by to join in on the action, providing some of the day’s most unforgettable moments.
Complex
Kanye West Posts Tweet, Confirming Reinstatement of Twitter Account
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is back on Twitter. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a tweet posted on Sunday. West also tweeted the word “shalom,” a Hebrew greeting. West was locked out of his Twitter account after posting the...
Complex
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign today in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series...
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex
Chris Brown Claims the AMAs Scrapped His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Ahead of the American Music Awards, Chris Brown took to Instagram to accuse event organizers of scrapping his Michael Jackson tribute performance. Brown included a lengthy rehearsal clip in which he and others danced to MJ hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin’,” and “Thriller.”
Complex
Streamer Peter Park Breaks Down Paco Rabanne’s Collector Edition Phantom Legion Fragrance
In a world where young people clamor to become pro streamers and gamers, Peter Park is the real deal. He’s known for his sense of humor and comedic chops, as well as his ability to get a good fit off from time to time. That all made him the perfect choice to pair with Paco Rabanne to show off its Collector Edition Phantom Legion fragrance which comes in a special camouflage chrome bottle.
Complex
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Complex
You Can Sleep in DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Closet
A majority of sneaker fans won’t ever amass the collection that DJ Khaled has, but the music mogul is giving a few lucky individuals the chance to tour his closet and spend the night at his house via a partnership with Airbnb. Today, Khaled and the vacation rental company...
Complex
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Launch New Production Company, Promise ‘More Equitable’ Avenue for Creators
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced the launch of a new “talent-friendly” production company. In an interview with The New York Times, the long-time friends and collaborators broke down their plans for their newly launched production company, Artists Equity. The independent company is backed by $100 million in investment from RedBird Capital Partners, while the two men at the head of the company have contributed an “unknown amount of capital.”
Complex
Raf Simons Announces He’s Ending His Eponymous Fashion Label
Raf Simons announced on Monday that he’s ending his eponymous fashion label. The Belgian fashion designer, who is currently the co-creative director of Prada, revealed that he’s shuttering the line by early next year. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand,” the statement reads. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers.”
Complex
Quality Control’s Vocal Podcast Network Announces New Slate of Series
Vocal Podcast Network has a stacked agenda lined up for the remainder of the year and into 2023. The premium-level network, which serves as a key aspect of a partnership between Quality Control’s Quality Ventures division and The Network Advisory, will be launching a series of new podcasts through next year including Culture Providers, Win Big With Clinton Sparks, the Tara Electra-led Billion Dollar Babie, and Marsha! Marsha! Marsha! hosted by Marsha Molinari.
Complex
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Broken Up After Nearly 2 Years Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called it quits. Sources close to the couple told People that Styles and Wilde are “taking a break” after two years together. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” said one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.”
