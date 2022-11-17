ComplexCon 2022 kicked off on Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, and it was jam-packed with surprises at every turn. No matter how much anticipation builds up leading up to the yearly event, nothing can fully prepare you for what happens on the ground the day of. Day 1 was filled with scheduled appearances from names like Angus Cloud and Vince Staples, as well as panels featuring Hit-Boy, Pusha T, T.I., Jadakiss, Bun B, and more. But other unexpected stars had to stop by to join in on the action, providing some of the day’s most unforgettable moments.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO