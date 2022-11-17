ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScHoolboy Q Joins TopGolf Campaign In Promotion Of His Favorite Sport

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
Topgolf is inviting players all over the world to “Come Play Around” in their latest celebrity campaign. With aim to make the amateur golf game “more inclusive, diverse and modernized,” the brand has tapped rapper and avid golfer ScHoolboy Q for their latest commercial.

“Our brand’s core belief is centered around the unlimited power of play, and this campaign was created as a simple invitation to do just that – to come play with us and have some fun,” said Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf Chief Brand Officer in a press release. “We are making the game of golf more inclusive and open for all to enjoy, and this campaign celebrates different people and personalities from all over the world coming together and enjoying a little golf… and a little of our ‘not golf.'”

The campaign clip shows the embodiment of how exciting and fun the sport can be , with various cameos from famous faces. The video features vibrant scenes with the brand’s unique style of play led by diverse groups of players ranging from nurses playing a game after a shift to disabled participants hoping for a hole-in-one.

Some of the noticeable cameos spotted in the clip are a few sports personalities, LPGA Tour Legend ambassadors, golf fashion icons, social media influencers and German-born-LA-raised rapper, ScHoolboy Q, seen toting a club.

The 36-year-old spoke with GolfDigest in 2019 where he detailed how the sport actually changed his life and took him out of a “dark place,” getting him inspired again.

“When people think of golf, they think of retirement. Old, corny, white. Shake hands after the round, shirt tucked in, take your hat off — all that corny sh*t a rapper would never do, especially one with diamond teeth who smokes 24/7 ,” he told the outlet. “But I’ve met lots of people on the course just like me who just don’t post pictures. People say, ‘Bro, get off the golf course and into the studio.’ But bro, I’m in the studio eight days a week. I got a studio in my house. I’m rapping on the course. I came up with half my new album while I was playing.”

“They have no idea how the game opened up my mind,” he added. “I was in a dark place, and golf got me inspired again. When I’m in the studio, creating some dope song that people are going to listen to long after I’m dead, it never crosses my mind to snap a photo. Dear fans, don’t worry, I’m not going pro. I’ve played with a pro golfer, and it would take me two lifetimes. I’d need to start over twice.”

Q’s love of the sport may be a surprise for many, but he has been sharpening his skills on the course for a while now. In September, the “Man of the Year” rapper appeared in a commercial with World Golf Hall of Famer Tiger Woods to promote the new PGA Tour 2K23 golf simulation game.

Check out the PGA Tour 2K23 trailer below and ScHoolboy Q’s cameo in TopGolf’s global campaign above.

